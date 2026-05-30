EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Stars Who Were Scammed — We Name the Very Famous Faces Who Have Fallen Prey to Con-Artists and Fraudsters

Anne Hathaway

"The rug was pulled out from under me all of a sudden," actress Anne Hathaway, 43, said after her then-boyfriend, Italian property developer Raffaello Follieri, was arrested in 2008 for defrauding investors of $6million by posing as a Vatican official.

Anne, who never spoke to him again, had to give back jewelry he'd gifted her, and he went to prison for four and a half years.