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EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Stars Who Were Scammed — We Name the Very Famous Faces Who Have Fallen Prey to Con-Artists and Fraudsters

stars scammed con artists fraudsters
Source: MEGA

Famous stars fell victim to con artists and fraudsters in shocking celebrity scam stories.

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May 30 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Senior citizens aren't the only targets.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that many celebrities have fallen prey to con artists and swindlers.

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Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber were allegedly targeted in a $100,000 extortion attempt involving a staged photo of daughter Kaia Gerber.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber were allegedly targeted in a $100,000 extortion attempt involving a staged photo of daughter Kaia Gerber.

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Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber

A German model tried to extort $100,000 from the pair [Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber] after showing them a pic of daughter Kaia [Gerber], then 7, tied up and gagged. Her nanny, who was dating the blackmailer, had taken the photo during a game of cops and robbers.

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Andy Cohen

After getting a call from someone who claimed to be from his bank's fraud-alert team, TV host Andy Cohen, 57, spent more than an hour on the phone with them, during which he inadvertently gave them access to his accounts that had "a lot of money" in them, he recently revealed. "What I should have said is, 'Can I call you back?' Or 'I'm gonna go to my bank and handle this.'"

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Andy Cohen said he accidentally gave scammers access to bank accounts containing 'a lot of money' after trusting a fake fraud-alert caller.
Source: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Andy Cohen said he accidentally gave scammers access to bank accounts containing 'a lot of money' after trusting a fake fraud-alert caller.

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Jewel

"I can't tell you the tears I've cried," 52-year-old 'Will Save Your Soul' singer Jewel said after her mother and former manager, Nedra Carroll, allegedly "embezzled all of my money – over $100million," leaving her $3 million in debt despite her massive success in the '90s. Jewel's mom has not publicly responded to the allegations.

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'Will Save Your Soul' singer Jewel accused former manager and mother Nedra Carroll of embezzling more than $100 million.
Source: Starbuck/ AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

'Will Save Your Soul' singer Jewel accused former manager and mother Nedra Carroll of embezzling more than $100 million.

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Anne Hathaway

"The rug was pulled out from under me all of a sudden," actress Anne Hathaway, 43, said after her then-boyfriend, Italian property developer Raffaello Follieri, was arrested in 2008 for defrauding investors of $6million by posing as a Vatican official.

Anne, who never spoke to him again, had to give back jewelry he'd gifted her, and he went to prison for four and a half years.

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Anne Hathaway cut ties with ex-boyfriend Raffaello Follieri after he was arrested for allegedly defrauding investors while posing as a Vatican official.
Source: Image Press Agency / MEGA

Anne Hathaway cut ties with ex-boyfriend Raffaello Follieri after he was arrested for allegedly defrauding investors while posing as a Vatican official.

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Kyra Sedgwick & Kevin Bacon

"If something is too good to be true, it's too good to be true," Kevin [Bacon], 67, said of losing most of the pair's fortune in Bernie Madoff's infamous Ponzi scheme. "You get angry, but I have to say, there were a lot of people who were much worse off than we were."

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Kevin Bacon said he and Kyra Sedgwick lost much of their fortune in Bernie Madoff's notorious Ponzi scheme.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Kevin Bacon said he and Kyra Sedgwick lost much of their fortune in Bernie Madoff's notorious Ponzi scheme.

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Robert De Niro

A crooked New York City art dealer was imprisoned after selling several artworks by 82-year-old actor Robert De Niro's late father, an abstract expressionist painter, without permission in 2008, leading to about $1million in losses.

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Courtney Love claimed fraudsters used Kurt Cobain's Social Security number to steal millions, including daughter Frances Bean's college fund.
Source: KCS Presse / MEGA

Courtney Love claimed fraudsters used Kurt Cobain's Social Security number to steal millions, including daughter Frances Bean's college fund.

Courtney Love

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