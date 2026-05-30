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EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Prince Andrew's Infantile Comeback Plot Busted — Palace Rejects Ex-Duke's Bid to Use New Grandchild to Grease Pole for Royal Return

Prince Andrew's alleged plan for a royal return was rejected by palace officials.
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew's alleged plan for a royal return was rejected by palace officials.

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May 30 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Desperate and delusional Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor hopes to leverage the upcoming birth of his latest grandchild to weasel his way back into the good graces of both the royal family and the general public following his dramatic downfall triggered by the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Buckingham Palace shared the happy news that Princess Eugenie – one of the ex-Duke of York's two daughters with former wife Sarah Ferguson – is expecting her third child with husband Jack Brooksbank.

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Andrew Frozen Out Of Palace

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Buckingham Palace's announcement about Princess Eugenie's pregnancy reportedly avoided mentioning Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.
Source: James Whatling / MEGA

Buckingham Palace's announcement about Princess Eugenie's pregnancy reportedly avoided mentioning Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

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Sources said the announcement suggests Eugenie, 36, and sister Princess Beatrice, 37, are still being embraced by the monarchy – despite a U.K. criminal investigation into their father's dealings with dead pedophile pal Epstein.

Yet, the palace's reveal – as well as Eugenie's personal Instagram post – failed to mention her father and mother, who lost her coveted courtesy title of Duchess of York when Andrew was stripped of his royal honors by his brother King Charles due to his Epstein ties.

Unlike previous impending birth announcements for Eugenie and mom of two, Beatrice, that shared the "families are delighted with the news," the latest bulletin mentions the happy couple and sons August and Ernest – and shares "His Majesty The King" is "delighted with the news."

Now, sources told RadarOnline.com the palace is actively developing a game plan to keep exiled Andrew and Fergie, both 66, from trying to claw their way back into prominence.

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William Wants Andrew Kept Away

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Royal insiders claimed Prince William does not want Andrew and Ferguson appearing alongside the monarchy at public events.
Source: ECAA / ZDS / Euan Cherry / WENN.com / MEGA

Royal insiders claimed Prince William does not want Andrew and Ferguson appearing alongside the monarchy at public events.

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"Despite the good news about Eugenie, they don't want Andrew and Sarah back in the spotlight hobnobbing with the royals at events," a royal insider told RadarOnline.com. "A public showing of either one of them will rankle [future king] Prince William, who wants nothing to do with his aunt and uncle.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the U.S. Department of Justice released investigation files related to Epstein and his vile sex trafficking operation that seem to suggest Andrew had shared confidential information obtained during his tenure as U.K. trade envoy with the financier, causing police to drag the monarch's black sheep brother in for questioning.

Andrew was never charged and has denied having any knowledge of Epstein's nefarious activities.

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Palace Blocking Andrew's Royal Return

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Royal expert Hilary Fordwich said Andrew is unlikely to regain a public role despite Princess Eugenie's upcoming third child.
Source: WP#JRAK / John Rainford / WENN / MEGA

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich said Andrew is unlikely to regain a public role despite Princess Eugenie's upcoming third child.

The DOJ drop also revealed that Fergie remained in contact with Epstein in 2011 after publicly swearing she'd cut ties with the convicted sex creep.

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich told RadarOnline.com the palace will make sure Andrew and Fergie remain out of public view.

"There will be no public role for him ever again, and by the time there is a baptism for this child, if he is there, it will be something very quiet and very private," she explained.

"He will always want to attempt to get back into the fold – but he won't be accepted."

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