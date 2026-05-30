EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Prince Andrew's Infantile Comeback Plot Busted — Palace Rejects Ex-Duke's Bid to Use New Grandchild to Grease Pole for Royal Return

Sources said the announcement suggests Eugenie, 36, and sister Princess Beatrice, 37, are still being embraced by the monarchy – despite a U.K. criminal investigation into their father's dealings with dead pedophile pal Epstein.

Yet, the palace's reveal – as well as Eugenie's personal Instagram post – failed to mention her father and mother, who lost her coveted courtesy title of Duchess of York when Andrew was stripped of his royal honors by his brother King Charles due to his Epstein ties.

Unlike previous impending birth announcements for Eugenie and mom of two, Beatrice, that shared the "families are delighted with the news," the latest bulletin mentions the happy couple and sons August and Ernest – and shares "His Majesty The King" is "delighted with the news."

Now, sources told RadarOnline.com the palace is actively developing a game plan to keep exiled Andrew and Fergie, both 66, from trying to claw their way back into prominence.