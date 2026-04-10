Prince William Reached Out to Andrew Windsor to 'Offer Condolences' After Disgraced Uncle Was Stripped of Royal Titles — 'He Was Very Touched'
April 10 2026, Published 11:56 a.m. ET
Prince William reached out to Andrew Windsor to "offer condolences" after his uncle was stripped of his royal title, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Prince of Wales, 43, left the disgraced former Duke, 66, "touched" by his actions, as he was one of only a "few people" to reach out to him.
Awkward Exchange With Uncle
The claims were made by author Robert Hardman in his new novel, Elizabeth II: In Private. In Public. The Inside Story.
Their private exchange comes after William appeared uncomfortable having a conversation with Andrew at the funeral of the Duchess of Kent last September.
Andrew was stripped of his royal titles in October and evicted from his Royal Lodge home due to his ties to vile pedo Jeffrey Epstein.
'Thoughts Are With the Victims'
In February, William and his wife, Kate Middleton, publicly reacted to the newly released Epstein files and made it clear they stand with the victims.
"I can confirm The Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations," the couple's spokesperson told journalists on Monday ahead of their arrival in Saudi Arabia.
"Their thoughts remain focused on the victims," the spokesperson added.
Days after the new files were released, the former prince was arrested on his 66th birthday on suspicion of misconduct in public office for allegedly forwarding confidential trade documents to Epstein. If convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.
Shortly after his uncle’s arrest, William admitted he wasn't in "a calm state."
William Told Charles To 'Banish' Andrew
But the Prince of Wales allegedly wanted to push Andrew out of the royal family since 2019, when the latter admitted he had no regrets about his friendship with Epstein in a BBC interview.
At the time, William reportedly urged his dad, King Charles and his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, to "banish" Andrew.
"William was absolutely adamant after seeing that BBC Newsnight interview with his uncle and the disastrous explanations that he gave for being friends with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein," royal author Russell Myers told Us Weekly in February. "Refusing to apologize for his relationship and refusing to acknowledge the actual trauma of Epstein victims was an absolute red line for William."
The William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story author claimed: "He actually said to the late queen and his father (King Charles), 'He has to be banished. Andrew has to be rid of both the public and the private royal family.'"
The writer explained that if William were king, then he "would have taken certain measures to have Andrew completely out of the picture."
"William understands that his father needs to take the lead on this, and he’s willing to support him in any way he can," he added.
Prince Philip also reportedly wanted Andrew banned from palace events in the months leading up to his passing.
"Behind closed doors, Philip unleashed expletive-filled tirades at Andrew, calling him an idiot, a buffoon, a disgrace and a stain on the family, shouting so loud it left courtiers beet-red in the face," the source claimed.