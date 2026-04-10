Prince William Reached Out to Andrew Windsor to 'Offer Condolences' After Disgraced Uncle Was Stripped of Royal Titles — 'He Was Very Touched'

In February, William and his wife, Kate Middleton, publicly reacted to the newly released Epstein files and made it clear they stand with the victims.

"I can confirm The Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations," the couple's spokesperson told journalists on Monday ahead of their arrival in Saudi Arabia.

"Their thoughts remain focused on the victims," the spokesperson added.

Days after the new files were released, the former prince was arrested on his 66th birthday on suspicion of misconduct in public office for allegedly forwarding confidential trade documents to Epstein. If convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Shortly after his uncle’s arrest, William admitted he wasn't in "a calm state."