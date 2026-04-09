EXCLUSIVE: Prince Philip's Frustrated Demand to Banish 'Loose Cannon' Son Andrew Over Epstein Ties Resurfaces 5 Years After His Death

The queen didn't appear to take serious public action until after Philip's death in April 2021 following his battle with cancer.

Amid continued scrutiny of his past relationship with Epstein and allegations made my Virginia Giuffre, Elizabeth stripped Andrew of his royal patronages and military affiliations in January 2022.

It wasn't until October 2025 when it was confirmed Andrew would have his other royal titles taken away as well.

"THE KING has been pleased by Letters Patent under the Great Seal of the Realm dated 3 November 2025 to declare that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor shall no longer be entitled to hold and enjoy the style, title or attribute of 'Royal Highness' and the titular dignity of 'Prince,'" a statement read at the time.