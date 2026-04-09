EXCLUSIVE: Prince Philip's Frustrated Demand to Banish 'Loose Cannon' Son Andrew Over Epstein Ties Resurfaces 5 Years After His Death
April 9 2026, Updated 2:56 p.m. ET
Dying Prince Philip wanted his disgraced son Andrew banished from palace events over his shameful ties to Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal on the five-year anniversary of the royal's death.
According to a palace source, the Duke of Edinburgh used to go on expletive-laced rants against the embattled former prince in the months leading up to his passing at 99 years old.
A 'Loose Cannon' and a 'Threat'
"Philip has always considered Andrew a loose cannon and a threat to the legacy of the crown," the source spilled to Radar the year before his death.
While Philip "ruled his family with an iron fist," Andrew was different, only giving "half-hearted" attention to his royal duties and treating "everything like a joke," according to the source.
'Gullible' Andrew
"Andrew’s problem is that he’s gullible and easily led, which is how he finds himself in the wrong company," added the source. "He’s been targeted by unscrupulous businessmen who know his weakness: beautiful girls. That’s how most of his scrapes start, but no one could have predicted his spectacular misjudgment in befriending Jeffrey Epstein!"
Despite Philip's warning, Andrew's doting mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, still reportedly wanted him at holidays.
"Behind closed doors, Philip unleashed expletive-filled tirades at Andrew, calling him an idiot, a buffoon, a disgrace and a stain on the family, shouting so loud it left courtiers beet-red in the face," the source claimed.
Prince Andrew Stripped of Titles
The queen didn't appear to take serious public action until after Philip's death in April 2021 following his battle with cancer.
Amid continued scrutiny of his past relationship with Epstein and allegations made my Virginia Giuffre, Elizabeth stripped Andrew of his royal patronages and military affiliations in January 2022.
It wasn't until October 2025 when it was confirmed Andrew would have his other royal titles taken away as well.
"THE KING has been pleased by Letters Patent under the Great Seal of the Realm dated 3 November 2025 to declare that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor shall no longer be entitled to hold and enjoy the style, title or attribute of 'Royal Highness' and the titular dignity of 'Prince,'" a statement read at the time.
Inside Prince Andrew's Arrest
On February 19, Andrew was arrested on suspicions of misconduct while holding public office for allegedly leaking confidential information to Epstein during his time as UK trade envoy.
Authorities searched his home as he was booked, and he was released from custody later that day.
However, police sources claim the investigation could "widen" to include "potential corruption offenses on the top of a scoping inquiry into alleged sex trafficking," per The Times.
"The legal bar for Mipo (Misconduct in Public Office) is high," the insider explained at the time. "There was always an issue over whether he was actually a public official at the time, whether he actually signed any papers. It’s not surprising that they are having to look at broader offences."