EXCLUSIVE: New Epstein Files Shocker — Hackers Threaten to Unleash Full, Unredacted Records on Predator… Leaving 'Thousands of Big Names Petrified'
March 30 2026, Published 4:09 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal former Prince Andrew is at the center of a new Epstein scandal – as hackers threaten to release "full, unredacted records" linked to the late financier, with insiders warning the potential leak has left "thousands of big names petrified."
An anonymous online threat is going viral, claiming hidden Epstein-related files, previously redacted by the Department of Justice, will soon be made public in full.
Fears Grow Over Potential Epstein Files Release
A source said: "The warning circulating online about full, unredacted records on Epstein that are apparently on the verge of being released has sent shockwaves through certain circles.
"There is a real fear among those who associated with Epstein that if these materials are released, they could expose connections and communications that have never been seen before, and that has thousands of big names petrified about what might come next."
A message circulating on the web states: "An ANONYMOUS source claims they will soon release the HIDDEN Epstein files the DOJ redacted, vowing that "EVERYONE will be EXPOSED, one by one."
And Andrew Windsor could be among the names facing even more shame and scandal over their Epstein links.
Andrew Windsor Named In Renewed Scrutiny
It's now emerged the 66-year-old royal exile, now formally known only as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, was investigated by the FBI over claims he sought young women for s-- during a 2002 taxpayer-funded visit to Peru tied to Queen Elizabeth II's Golden Jubilee.
Newly surfaced emails, referenced in U.S. court filings from 2020, appear to show communication between Ghislaine Maxwell, now imprisoned, and an individual identified as "Individual-5" – believed by investigators to be Andrew.
The FBI filings in which "Individual-5" is mentioned show the question was sent to Maxwell: "Have you found me some new inappropriate friends?"
An FBI agent wrote in the application they believed this referred to seeking young females for sexual activity
Damning Email Correspondence Linked To Individual 5
Another email, sent days before the Peru trip, read: "As for the girls well I leave that entirely to you and (another individual)!"
The agent stated: "Based on my training, experience, and participation in this investigation, I believe that in this email, Individual-5 was discussing MAXWELL's attempts to arrange for young females to engage in sex acts with Individual-5."
The correspondence appears to align with previously disclosed messages from what investigators described as "The Invisible Man," also believed to be Andrew, which included the line: "I am overwhelmed at the kindness and generosity of the offers that are being made for me. I would love to do them all but fear that there would not be enough time!"
The message continued: "As for girls well I leave that entirely to you and Juan Estoban!" – and was signed "Masses of love A xxx."
Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged with any criminal offense in relation to Epstein. But huge scrutiny has persisted over his longstanding association with Epstein, who died in custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on s-- trafficking charges.
In November 2025, Democrats in the U.S. Congress formally requested that Andrew cooperate with an investigation into Epstein's network.
In a letter, lawmakers wrote: "The committee is seeking to uncover the identities of Mr. Epstein's co-conspirators and enablers and to understand the full extent of his criminal operations. Well-documented allegations against you, along with your long-standing friendship with Mr. Epstein, indicate that you may possess knowledge of his activities relevant to our investigation."
The letter added: "In the interest of justice for the victims of Jeffrey Epstein, we request that you cooperate with the committee's investigation by sitting for a transcribed interview with the committee."