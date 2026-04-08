EXCLUSIVE: 'Bully' Andrew Windsor Faces Fresh Scandal as He's Accused of Lashing Out at One of Queen Elizabeth's Most Trusted Aides
April 8 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
The ex-Prince Andrew is facing fresh bullying allegations amid claims he became involved in a physical altercation with one of Queen Elizabeth II's most trusted aides, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Andrew, 66, the younger brother of King Charles, 77, is accused of confronting Vice-Admiral Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt during a dispute over hosting a Pitch@Palace event at Buckingham Palace.
The claims are detailed in the book Elizabeth II by royal author Robert Hardman, which examines the late monarch's life and inner household dynamics. The alleged incident is said to have taken place during a disagreement over scheduling within the royal estate.
A senior member of staff told Hardman: "It was a routine household matter. The Duke wanted to have a reception, and there wasn't any room. It was as simple as that. Tony said he'd have to wait his turn like anybody else, and the Duke went for him."
Andrew Windsor's 'Pattern of Vile Behavior'
According to sources familiar with the claims, the episode has reignited concerns about Andrew's conduct with royal staff in general.
One insider told us: "The description of him as a bully in Robert's book is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the bullying way Andrew has treated royal staff and bodyguards for years. This latest account is just part of a pattern of vile behavior."
Hardman further alleges the altercation went beyond verbal confrontation. In his account, a member of staff described the incident as involving a "kinetic" blow, indicating a level of physicality that shocked those present.
Prince Philip Intervention and Palace Response
The seriousness of the incident is underscored by claims Andrew's father, Prince Philip, felt compelled to intervene. According to the book, Philip wrote a letter of apology to Sir Tony following the confrontation, suggesting concern at the highest levels of the family.
A second royal source said, "For something like this to escalate to the point where Prince Philip was stepping in to apologize speaks volumes. It indicates that the situation was not viewed as minor internally, even if it was framed as a dispute over logistics."
Sir Tony, a retired Royal Navy officer and Master of the Household, is said to have reported the matter through official channels, including informing the Lord Chamberlain, Lord Peel, who then raised it with Charles. The King is believed to have addressed the issue directly with his brother.
Hardman also recounts Andrew later contacted the Lord Chamberlain and allegedly said: "I gather you've been calling people and causing problems."
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'Andrew is Totally Toxic'
The allegations emerge at a hugely sensitive time for Andrew, who has been forced to withdraw from public royal duties and was absent from the royal family's Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel, Windsor, on April 5.
The service was attended by senior members of the family, including Charles and Queen Camilla, 78, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, were also absent, having reportedly made alternative arrangements with the understanding of the King.
A palace aide said: "The timing of these bullying claims, alongside his continued absence from key royal events, only adds to the sense that Andrew is totally toxic."
Andrew has also been released "under investigation" after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, after allegedly sharing sensitive information with his pedophile pal Epstein during his role as a trade envoy for Britain.