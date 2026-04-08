EXCLUSIVE: 'Bully' Andrew Windsor Faces Fresh Scandal as He's Accused of Lashing Out at One of Queen Elizabeth's Most Trusted Aides

The seriousness of the incident is underscored by claims Andrew's father, Prince Philip, felt compelled to intervene. According to the book, Philip wrote a letter of apology to Sir Tony following the confrontation, suggesting concern at the highest levels of the family.

A second royal source said, "For something like this to escalate to the point where Prince Philip was stepping in to apologize speaks volumes. It indicates that the situation was not viewed as minor internally, even if it was framed as a dispute over logistics."

Sir Tony, a retired Royal Navy officer and Master of the Household, is said to have reported the matter through official channels, including informing the Lord Chamberlain, Lord Peel, who then raised it with Charles. The King is believed to have addressed the issue directly with his brother.

Hardman also recounts Andrew later contacted the Lord Chamberlain and allegedly said: "I gather you've been calling people and causing problems."