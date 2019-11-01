Anne Hathaway’s Ex Raffaello Follieri Reveals He’s Writing Tell-All Book

Anne’s Horror: Hathaway’s Ex Reveals He’s Writing A Tell-All 11 Years After Scandal ‘The public is looking for a detailed story,’ says married dad Raffaello Follieri.

Anne Hathaway was likely embarrassed when Zach Braff brought up her ex-boyfriend Raffaello Follieri on Instagram this Halloween, claiming he looked just like the scandalous Italian real estate developer in a throwback photo.

But the actress, who will soon welcome her second child with husband Adam Schulman, hasn’t heard the last of the former lover she would perhaps rather forget.

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that Follieri, 41, who served more than four years in prison on fraud charges, is working on a tell-all book that’s sure to include shocking details of their ill-fated romance.

“In the last seven, eight years I took a lot of notes about different events in the last 15 to 20 years [of my life],” Follieri told Radar in an exclusive interview.

“I’m putting all the notes together and doing [the] work.”

The Oscar-winning actress, 36, and Follieri, who was convicted of defrauding investors out of millions in 2008, were once one of Hollywood’s hottest couples, with Hathaway even once confessing they “worship[ed] each other.”

But her dream turned into a nightmare when Follieri was arrested and pled guilty to 14 counts of conspiracy, money laundering and wire fraud stemming from an alleged scheme to fleece wealthy investors who sought to buy and redevelop Roman Catholic church properties.

“There was no communication,” he admitted, adding that The Hustle actress broke up with him before he was taken into federal custody. “I didn’t want, to be honest with you, to be in contact with this person.”

Today, 11 years after their very public break-up and seven years after he was released from a Pennsylvania prison, their lives are wildly different.

Hathaway has been married to jewelry designer Shulman since 2012.

Follieri was deported back to Italy, and has moved on with a new love in his life.

After his release, he married his American girlfriend, Konstantina Koumouri, who stayed in touch with him when he was behind bars, and they have a 2-year-old son, Pasquale Leone Nicolas.

“We were friends for many, many years,” he said. “As one of the friends that stayed in touch with me during that period, that was not a very easy period of my life. When I finished what I had to do, we stayed in touch and we saw each other and pretty much we fell in love.”

In addition to raising his family, he’s also in the process of attempting to clear his name by requesting President Donald Trump grant him a pardon.

“I’m not pretending that I am some kind of saint. Because I am not a saint. I‘m sure I did a lot of mistakes, but I think I paid greatly for my mistakes,” Follieri explained. “I think everybody should have a second chance. And I think America is a land of second chances. I think that the American people are willing to give me a second chance. I took responsibility for what I did, I served my time and I came out as a free man.”

“I think in some way where I see the unfairness of this, after I did my time, I think I should be able to come back to the United States and spend time with family.”

“I don’t have regrets in my life,” he continued, adding that he wishes Hathaway “the best” with her pregnancy.

“You have to turn it into positive in life. I always focus on the future and living the day and creating something for me and my family going forward.”

Although his memoir is in the very early stages, Follieri revealed he’s also been contacted by studios to create a movie about his story.

“It would start with the writing of the book. Only God knows what will come of that,” he said.

“If I decide to move forward with the book, for sure I know the public is looking for a more detailed story. And I will save the details for the book.”

Follieri last spoke about his famous ex-girlfriend in 2012, when he said the former couple had a “very nice relationship” while they were together.

Two years prior, Hathaway said dating Follieri gave her “trust issues.”