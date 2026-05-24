EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Slated Over 'Rent-a-Royal' Dream — 'She's Never Done Cashing In On Her Title'

The insider added, "What irritates traditionalists most is the feeling that Meghan repeatedly criticizes the institution publicly while simultaneously monetizing proximity to it privately.

"Every time there's another controversy involving titles, branding or quasi-royal appearances, it reinforces the perception among critics that she sees the monarchy less as a family or public institution and more as an endlessly marketable brand asset."

Although Markle became a princess through her marriage to Harry in 2018, she has never formally styled herself as "Princess Meghan," with her official title remaining Duchess of Sussex.

Under British royal convention, the title "Princess" is generally reserved for women born into the royal family.

Gill also slammed Meghan's apparent attempts to popularize the surname "Sussex" publicly.

"And you know, it's not Meghan Markle – it's Meghan Sussex," Gill sneered. She also fumed: "Now, the infamous turn of phrase that she uttered to Mindy Kaling – (on Markle's Netflix show, in which she said her surname was now 'Sussex') – and then sort of was quite strong about everyone calling her Megan Sussex, which never quite took off."

Gill went further, accusing Markle and Harry of trying to maintain the privileges of royalty while selectively participating in public service.

"As I've always said, they are gig economy Royals, where they want to work three days a week and then float back into California when it suits them and coast off those royal titles, whereas that's not what being a royal is about at all," she said.

"It's about service. It's about dignity and respect for your nation, and about diplomacy," Gill added.

Another source told us Markle's recent public appearances and business moves have fueled perceptions she still craves royal legitimacy despite her departure from official duties.

The insider said: "There's a strong feeling among critics that Meghan never truly wanted to walk away from royal prestige itself – she wanted freedom from palace control while keeping the status, influence, and earning power attached to the monarchy. That's why every new branding exercise or unofficial overseas tour immediately reignites accusations that she's still trying to operate as a celebrity version of royalty."

De Giorgio also piled scorn on Markle's ever-shifting public persona, saying: "(When) she was in Australia, (she said), 'Just call me Meg.'

"She wants to be Meghan, the Duchess. She wants to be Megan, Sussex (everywhere else.) But in Australia, 'Just call me Meg, please.' Just like, 'I'm such a relatable woman… the everyday woman.'

"It's just crazy."