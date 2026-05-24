EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Slated Over 'Rent-a-Royal' Dream — 'She's Never Done Cashing In On Her Title'
May 24 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is being slammed over plans to turn herself into a "rent-a-royal" – even though she's no longer a working member of The Firm, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As we were among the first to report, the Duchess of Sussex, 44, stepped back from frontline royal duties alongside her husband Prince Harry, 41, in 2020 before relocating to California, where the couple has since pursued media deals, business ventures, and celebrity partnerships while raising their two kids.
Markle Reportedly Open to Becoming 'Rent-A-Royal'
Now, sources familiar with Meghan's money-making plans told us there's growing chatter the former Suits actress, 44, is increasingly open to positioning herself almost like a modern-day 'rent-a-royal' for elite events, private gatherings and high-profile charity functions across the United States.
One insider said: "The attraction for wealthy hosts will be obvious – they're not just getting a celebrity appearance, they're getting somebody with a duchess title, royal links and global recognition attached to the British monarchy. That still carries enormous cachet in certain circles, especially among affluent Americans fascinated by royalty."
The insider added: "People around Meghan insist she sees these appearances as strategic networking and brand-building opportunities, but critics believe the line between philanthropy, celebrity influence and commercial self-promotion has become increasingly blurred.
"There's a perception among detractors that she and Harry have built an extremely expensive California lifestyle that now requires a constant stream of deals, partnerships, appearances and carefully managed publicity to sustain, but this plan feels like scraping the bottom of the barrel."
Inside the Sussexes' Eye-Watering $6Million Annual Lifestyle Cost
The source continued: "Maintaining security, staff, travel, PR operations and the image of being global power players reportedly comes with eye-watering costs that some estimate at around $6million a year for Meghan and Harry.
"But back in Britain, the frustration is that Meghan and Harry publicly distanced themselves from royal life while continuing to benefit from the glamour and exclusivity attached to their titles. The fear within royal circles is that the Sussex brand is gradually evolving into something much closer to celebrity aristocracy for hire – where the prestige of royalty is selectively used to open doors, secure influence and maintain relevance in elite social and business environments. It seems Meghan is never done with plans to cash in on her Sussex title."
It comes after RadarOnline.com reported Meghan has been accused of remaining "obsessed" with the royal family and exploiting her royal connections for commercial gain after fresh criticism erupted over her continued use of aristocratic titles and branding linked to the monarchy.
Sky News Presenter Blasts Duchess Over Secret Letterhead Controversy
Debate surrounding Meghan's relationship with royal titles recently reignited after Sky News presenter Samara Gill alleged the duchess was fixated on attempting to leverage royal associations as part of her growing commercial empire.
The criticism follows controversy earlier this year surrounding a gift basket Meghan reportedly sent to a podcast host featuring a card reading: "With the compliments of HRH, Duchess of Sussex."
Gill made the remarks during an appearance on the podcast Danica Goes Global alongside host Danica De Giorgio, where the pair discussed reports that Markle hoped to revive the use of a "Princess" title linked to her marriage into the royal family.
Gill blasted: "I think she does want the validation, but she also wants to continue to coast off the royal titles, and I think that's been one of the most damning and heartbreaking things for the royal family to have to witness – her secretly using some of the titles in letter headings, and then them finding out about it."
She added: "She's obsessed with the royal family, and she's obsessed... with the cash grab that she can make off it."
One royal insider told us there is growing frustration within palace circles over what some perceive as Meghan's continued reliance on royal associations despite publicly distancing herself from the institution.
The source hit out: "There's a belief among some people connected to the monarchy that Meghan wants all the glamour, symbolism and commercial power that comes with royal status without accepting the restrictions, obligations and scrutiny attached to royal duty itself. Critics think she continues using the royal connection because she understands it remains the foundation of her global celebrity and business value."
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Critics Blast Ever-Shifting Persona and 'Gig Economy' Royalty
The insider added, "What irritates traditionalists most is the feeling that Meghan repeatedly criticizes the institution publicly while simultaneously monetizing proximity to it privately.
"Every time there's another controversy involving titles, branding or quasi-royal appearances, it reinforces the perception among critics that she sees the monarchy less as a family or public institution and more as an endlessly marketable brand asset."
Although Markle became a princess through her marriage to Harry in 2018, she has never formally styled herself as "Princess Meghan," with her official title remaining Duchess of Sussex.
Under British royal convention, the title "Princess" is generally reserved for women born into the royal family.
Gill also slammed Meghan's apparent attempts to popularize the surname "Sussex" publicly.
"And you know, it's not Meghan Markle – it's Meghan Sussex," Gill sneered. She also fumed: "Now, the infamous turn of phrase that she uttered to Mindy Kaling – (on Markle's Netflix show, in which she said her surname was now 'Sussex') – and then sort of was quite strong about everyone calling her Megan Sussex, which never quite took off."
Gill went further, accusing Markle and Harry of trying to maintain the privileges of royalty while selectively participating in public service.
"As I've always said, they are gig economy Royals, where they want to work three days a week and then float back into California when it suits them and coast off those royal titles, whereas that's not what being a royal is about at all," she said.
"It's about service. It's about dignity and respect for your nation, and about diplomacy," Gill added.
Another source told us Markle's recent public appearances and business moves have fueled perceptions she still craves royal legitimacy despite her departure from official duties.
The insider said: "There's a strong feeling among critics that Meghan never truly wanted to walk away from royal prestige itself – she wanted freedom from palace control while keeping the status, influence, and earning power attached to the monarchy. That's why every new branding exercise or unofficial overseas tour immediately reignites accusations that she's still trying to operate as a celebrity version of royalty."
De Giorgio also piled scorn on Markle's ever-shifting public persona, saying: "(When) she was in Australia, (she said), 'Just call me Meg.'
"She wants to be Meghan, the Duchess. She wants to be Megan, Sussex (everywhere else.) But in Australia, 'Just call me Meg, please.' Just like, 'I'm such a relatable woman… the everyday woman.'
"It's just crazy."