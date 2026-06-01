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Home > Politics > Joe Biden

Jill Biden Shares Update on Husband Joe's Devastating Cancer Battle — As Former First Lady Claims the White House 'Missed' Diagnosis

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Source: MEGA

Jill Biden spoke about her husband's cancer.

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June 1 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

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Former First Lady Jill Biden opened up about life in the White House, especially the difficult cancer diagnosis her husband, former President Joe Biden, received.

The 74-year-old was shocked when she learned about his stage 4, hormone-sensitive prostate cancer, RadarOnline.com has learned. At the time, they were surrounded by some of the top doctors in the world, but someone fell short of expectations, Jill expressed, and the former president, 83, may live with it forever.

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Jill Biden Claims Doctors Missed a Sign

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A photo of Jill and Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Jill Biden explained that the doctors didn't give the president a prostate exam.

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Jill struggled to recall the moment she learned about the diagnosis, noting simply she was "shocked" by the news. She further expressed during an interview with Rita Braver on CBS Mornings that the medical professionals were a bit of a let down in that moment.

"The doctors said that according to the American Urological Association, that men over 70 don't need a PSA, a blood test anymore because it's a slow-growing cancer. I have to say, Rita, I do feel we had amazing care in The White House, but somehow that was missed," she said.

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Joe Biden's Cancer Spreads to His Bones

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Joe Biden may live with the cancer for the rest of his life, according to his wife.

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Joe's cancer diagnosis startled the nation as the news broke in May 2025, following his departure from the White House. A spokesperson explained at the time that the last prostate checkup he had was in 2014.

Typically, through a PSA prostate test, the cancer can be detected early on. However, Joe's was not discovered until it spread to other parts of his body.

As Jill told Today, the cancer moving to his bones is a "whole different story." She added that he will live with it “for the rest of his life.”

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Donald Trump Mocks Biden's Cancer

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The president took a swing at Joe online.

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Joe's announcement spurred a reaction from President Donald Trump, 79, who assumed office after him. The sitting president mocked his predecessor, claiming Joe concealed his health woes from the public while in office.

He wrote on Truth Social, "What I want to know is how did Dr. Jill Biden miss stage five metastatic cancer or is this yet another coverup???"

After all, the public expressed concern for Joe's health during his time in the Oval Office. However, up until the cancer reveal, no specific medical concerns were raised by doctors.

While Jill is a doctor, she holds an academic PhD, not a medical one.

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Trump's son, Don Jr., joined in on the conspiracy theories.

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Trump's unfounded claim that the Bidens withheld information from the public spread. His 48-year-old son, Donald Jr., expressed a similar opinion.

He wrote online, "Joe says he had cancer 2 years ago & everyone said it’s a gaffe. When he clearly had dementia, everyone said he’s lucid. Now that he’s no longer useful, they’re all shocked that they missed it. Everyone was in on the cover-up! Who was running the country? We need accountability!"

Joe and Jill remain "vigilant" as the treatment plays out, she informed CBS.

Soon after the news went public, the couple wrote on X, "Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support."

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