Jill Biden Shares Update on Husband Joe's Devastating Cancer Battle — As Former First Lady Claims the White House 'Missed' Diagnosis

Jill struggled to recall the moment she learned about the diagnosis, noting simply she was "shocked" by the news. She further expressed during an interview with Rita Braver on CBS Mornings that the medical professionals were a bit of a let down in that moment.

"The doctors said that according to the American Urological Association, that men over 70 don't need a PSA, a blood test anymore because it's a slow-growing cancer. I have to say, Rita, I do feel we had amazing care in The White House, but somehow that was missed," she said.