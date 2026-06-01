Trump Ripped for Photo of Him and Vladimir Putin Inside White House — As Prez Is Accused of Wanting to Follow Russian Leader's Footsteps

This is far from the first time Trump has appeared to show respect for or compliment the highly controversial Russian leader over the years.

Back in 2007, long before his steady political career, Trump talked about Putin during a sit-down with Larry King.

"Look at Putin – what he's doing with Russia – I mean, you know, what's going on over there," he said, according to a transcript from CNN. "I mean this guy has done – whether you like him or don't like him – he's doing a great job in rebuilding the image of Russia and also rebuilding Russia period."

Seven years later, he heaped praise on Putin during an appearance on Fox and Friends.

"When I went to Russia with the Miss Universe pageant, he contacted me and was so nice," Trump said at the time. "Their leaders are – whether you call them smarter or more cunning or whatever – but they’re outsmarting us. If you look at Syria or other places, they’re outsmarting us."