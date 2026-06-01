Inside Bettina Anderson's Secret Plan: Don Trump Jr.'s New Wife Wanted to 'Meet a Rich Man and Get Married' as Socialite's Next Dream Is Becoming First Lady

"She's been wanting to get married for ages," Anderson's half-sister, Mea Stone, 60, told the Daily Mail.

The women shared the same wealthy father, late banker Harry Loy Anderson, who welcomed Stone and another daughter during his first marriage to model Molly Babcock. Bettina was born during his second marriage to Swedish model Inger Anderson.

The new Mrs. Donald Trump Jr. is extremely close to her twin sister, Kristina McPherson, and her three children – two boys and a girl – whom she shares with her husband, real estate attorney Bradley McPherson, and can't wait to have kids of her own.

"Bettina's a really nice girl, and I hope she gets to have her baby soon," Stone shared.

"That's what she's wanted her whole life, to be like her sister Kristina and have babies, and not to have to watch her nieces and nephews grow up without her having any babies. In some ways, I think babies are more important to her than who the husband was."