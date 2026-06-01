Inside Bettina Anderson's Secret Plan: Don Trump Jr.'s New Wife Wanted to 'Meet a Rich Man and Get Married' as Socialite's Next Dream Is Becoming First Lady
June 1 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
It took Bettina Anderson her entire adult life to land her Mr. Right in Donald Trump Jr., but insiders claim the romance was the culmination of a long-game strategy years in the making, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The couple tied the knot over Memorial Day weekend in the Bahamas, but according to her half-sister, Anderson, 39, spent years searching for a wealthy and powerful partner after being raised in one of Palm Beach's most affluent families.
Bettina Anderson Had Been 'Wanting to Get Married for Ages'
"She's been wanting to get married for ages," Anderson's half-sister, Mea Stone, 60, told the Daily Mail.
The women shared the same wealthy father, late banker Harry Loy Anderson, who welcomed Stone and another daughter during his first marriage to model Molly Babcock. Bettina was born during his second marriage to Swedish model Inger Anderson.
The new Mrs. Donald Trump Jr. is extremely close to her twin sister, Kristina McPherson, and her three children – two boys and a girl – whom she shares with her husband, real estate attorney Bradley McPherson, and can't wait to have kids of her own.
"Bettina's a really nice girl, and I hope she gets to have her baby soon," Stone shared.
"That's what she's wanted her whole life, to be like her sister Kristina and have babies, and not to have to watch her nieces and nephews grow up without her having any babies. In some ways, I think babies are more important to her than who the husband was."
Bettina Anderson 'Wanted to Find a Rich Man'
A Palm Beach insider who described Anderson as "charming and good looking," said the aspiring model stayed close to home rather than relocate to bigger cities like New York or London, "because she wanted to meet a rich man and get married."
Don Jr. moved from New York to Palm Beach in 2021 to be closer to the five children he shares with ex-wife Vanessa Trump and his siblings Ivanka and Eric, who also call South Florida their home.
He's long been a part of the Palm Beach scene as his dad, Donald Trump, has owned the stunning Mar-a-Lago estate there since 1985.
Bettina Anderson 'Would Love' to Become First Lady
The socialite changed her surname from Anderson to Trump within days of their wedding, displaying the new last name on her social media accounts.
Insiders claim joining one of America's most powerful political families could serve a larger ambition for the newlywed, especially amid reports that Don Jr. has contemplated following in his father's footsteps with a future White House bid.
"First lady? Are you kidding? Of course, she would love that," one source claimed.
"That is pretty much her life goal realized. She changed her handle on Instagram to Trump faster than posting any wedding photos," the insider observed.
Bettina Anderson's Mom Made Sure Her Children 'Married Well'
Snagging the president's son as her husband was the natural outcome for Anderson, according to her half-sibling.
"Inger made sure that was the way they were brought up," Stone explained about Bettina's mom, who insisted that her children marry "well."
"They would never date anybody that didn't have something. Bettina is like that as well, but they all are. Because of what she's been brought up with, she wouldn't be drawn to anything else. I think that she's had very high expectations ever since she was a little girl," Stone said of her younger half-sister.