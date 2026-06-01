EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Medical Suspicions Erupts As Doctor Shares Fears Over 'Dementia-Riddled' Prez's Latest Check-Up
June 1 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is facing a wave of suspicion and mockery over his latest health check – with a prominent physician adding to the questions around the 79-year-old president's fitness.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the bruised-up, overweight Republican underwent a recent check-up at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, and afterwards declared he is in "perfect" shape.
Trump Health Fears Refuse To Fade
However, critics are now pointing to a string of "alarm bells" they said are ringing about the "true state" of his condition, which some fear includes signs the president is hiding a secret dementia diagnosis.
Trump, set to turn 80 on June 14 – which will make him the oldest person ever elected to the White House – recently announced the results of what he described as a six-month physical examination.
Writing on his Truth Social platform after he visited the Walter Reed facility, Trump said: "Just finished my 6 month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. Everything checked out PERFECTLY. Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff!"
His appointment marks the latest in a series of medical evaluations conducted since he returned to office in January 2025, following months of public discussion about his age, stamina, and overall fitness.
One physician familiar with public concerns surrounding presidential health, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Radar: "When a president undergoes repeated examinations, people naturally want detailed information. The issue is not necessarily what the tests show, but whether enough information is being released to reassure the public."
The doctor added: "Age alone is not evidence of impairment, but repeated speculation tends to grow when visible signs such as fatigue, bruising, or swelling become subjects of public debate – all of which are true of Trump. Transparency is often the best way to address those concerns, but the way he has been caught out appearing to nap at meetings and the way he constantly fudges multi-syllable words are setting alarm bells ringing; he could be riddled with dementia."
White House Doctors Defend Trump
Trump's first major medical assessment of his new term came in April 2025. Following a series of tests conducted by specialists, White House physician Sean Barbarella concluded the president remained in excellent health.
In a memorandum sent to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, Barbarella said: "President Trump exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State."
But the report also noted "abnormalities," including scarring on Trump's right ear from the 2024 assassination attempt on him in Butler, Pennsylvania, as well as diverticulosis and a benign polyp discovered during a previous colonoscopy.
Swollen Ankles Raise Fresh Questions
A further examination in July 2025 followed widespread circulation of photographs appearing to show Trump suffering from swollen ankles, bruising on his hands, and a rash on his neck.
Barbarella attributed the swelling to chronic venous insufficiency, describing the condition as common and benign.
He also Trump's recurring bruising – which he has covered up with slabs of make-up – was caused by frequent handshaking and aspirin use.
But that explanation was challenged by Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a cardiologist who previously served former Vice President Dick Cheney.
Reiner said: "If you're taking too much aspirin, one would likely take less aspirin. So that explanation doesn't make a lot of sense to me."
He also accused the White House of "a lack of candor" when it came to Trump's health.
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Experts Warn Over Advanced Age
Another Walter Reed visit followed for Trump in October 2025.
Barbarella said the president had undergone advanced imaging, laboratory testing, and preventive screenings.
He concluded Trump continued to demonstrate excellent health, adding that his cardiac age measured was substantially younger than his chronological age.
Trump has bragged that he "aced" a cognitive test to test his brain power.
Veteran physician Jeffrey Kuhlman, who served under presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton, warned: "I think concern for the president's physical health is probably at an all-time high, and I think advanced physical age is the Number 1 concern."