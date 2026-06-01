EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Medical Suspicions Erupts As Doctor Shares Fears Over 'Dementia-Riddled' Prez's Latest Check-Up

However, critics are now pointing to a string of "alarm bells" they said are ringing about the "true state" of his condition, which some fear includes signs the president is hiding a secret dementia diagnosis.

Trump, set to turn 80 on June 14 – which will make him the oldest person ever elected to the White House – recently announced the results of what he described as a six-month physical examination.

Writing on his Truth Social platform after he visited the Walter Reed facility, Trump said: "Just finished my 6 month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. Everything checked out PERFECTLY. Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff!"

His appointment marks the latest in a series of medical evaluations conducted since he returned to office in January 2025, following months of public discussion about his age, stamina, and overall fitness.

One physician familiar with public concerns surrounding presidential health, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Radar: "When a president undergoes repeated examinations, people naturally want detailed information. The issue is not necessarily what the tests show, but whether enough information is being released to reassure the public."

The doctor added: "Age alone is not evidence of impairment, but repeated speculation tends to grow when visible signs such as fatigue, bruising, or swelling become subjects of public debate – all of which are true of Trump. Transparency is often the best way to address those concerns, but the way he has been caught out appearing to nap at meetings and the way he constantly fudges multi-syllable words are setting alarm bells ringing; he could be riddled with dementia."