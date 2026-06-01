CIA Officer Accused of Stealing $40Million Worth of Gold Bars Linked to Donald Trump's No. 2 at Pentagon

He claims the gold was for "work-related expenses" but was arrested and charged with theft of public money.

Agents also discovered $2million in U.S. cash and 35 luxury watches investigators reported, plus Rush, 49, is accused of forging his educational and military credentials.

He worked for the CIA for 17 years, and held a senior role in the agency’s Directorate of Science and Technology, which utilizes cutting-edge technology in intelligence investigations.

But now it’s been revealed Rush had a long professional relationship with the current Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg, the billionaire Trump backer who founded private equity behemoth Cerberus Capital Management, as per CBS News.