Trump Praises 'Handsome' Giants QB Jaxson Dart Amid Locker Room Drama Over Rally Appearance: 'He's a Beautiful Guy'
May 31 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump is standing firmly behind New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart after the young player faced criticism for introducing him at a recent rally, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president brushed off the controversy during a Fox News interview, showering the quarterback with praise while predicting a bright future for the football star.
'Is He a Male Model or What?'
Trump couldn't contain his admiration when asked about Dart's recent run-in with critics following the rally at Rockland Community College in Suffern, New York.
"First of all, I wish I looked just like Jaxson. Is he a male model or what? He's a handsome guy. He's a beautiful guy," Trump said, per The New York Post.
The president also described Dart as a "conservative guy" before recalling the quarterback's greeting at the event.
"He said, 'I love you, sir,'" Trump added.
'Potentially a Great Quarterback'
Beyond complimenting Dart's appearance, Trump expressed confidence in the quarterback's football future.
"He's potentially a great quarterback. He's a young boy. He just really started," Trump said.
The president went on to praise Dart's impact on the field, adding that when the quarterback is in the game, "he really moves the team."
Trump predicted even bigger things ahead if Dart can stay healthy.
"He's gonna be great," he declared.
Abdul Carter's Viral Reaction
The praise comes after Dart found himself at the center of controversy among Giants fans and even some teammates after introducing Trump at the rally.
Linebacker Abdul Carter initially reacted on X by posting: "Thought this s--- was AI, what we doing man."
The message was later deleted, and Carter revealed the pair had privately discussed the situation.
He later wrote they had settled things after speaking "as men."
'Politics Can Be a Sensitive Topic'
Following reports of locker room tension, Dart addressed the situation publicly after a Giants OTA (Organized Team Activities), insisting his decision was rooted in respect for the office of the presidency rather than politics.
"Obviously this was a unique opportunity, being asked and given the opportunity to introduce the President of the United States," Dart said.
"My thinking was pretty simple in the fact, I've always loved this country, I have extended family members who have fought in wars, I have two uncles who have retired from the Air Force academy and served themselves."
Dart added: "The president position has always been a position I've well respected regardless of political affiliation, regardless of political party and my intentions were just that."
Acknowledging the backlash, the quarterback said: "I also understand in this world, politics can be a sensitive matter, a sensitive topic."
"I also understand that I'm the quarterback of the New York Giants and that involves a lot of responsibility."