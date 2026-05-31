Trump Praises 'Handsome' Giants QB Jaxson Dart Amid Locker Room Drama Over Rally Appearance: 'He's a Beautiful Guy'

Trump couldn't contain his admiration when asked about Dart's recent run-in with critics following the rally at Rockland Community College in Suffern, New York.

"First of all, I wish I looked just like Jaxson. Is he a male model or what? He's a handsome guy. He's a beautiful guy," Trump said, per The New York Post.

The president also described Dart as a "conservative guy" before recalling the quarterback's greeting at the event.

"He said, 'I love you, sir,'" Trump added.