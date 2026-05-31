EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Prince Andrew 'Set to Shatter His Mother Queen Elizabeth's Legacy' — As Palace Is Poised for Explosive Allegations Monarch 'Covered Up' Her Favorite Son's 'Perverted Lifestyle'

The 66-year-old ex-Duke of York – born Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor – has long been one of the British monarchy's most controversial figures following his friendship with convicted sex offender Epstein and allegations made by the pervert's sex trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre, who claimed Andrew had sex with her when she was a teen.

Andrew has consistently denied wrongdoing.

Fresh attention on the Epstein scandal has now erupted after previously confidential government documents revealed Queen Elizabeth personally supported efforts to secure her son a prestigious trade envoy position after the end of his Royal Navy career.

The role, which Andrew formally took up in 2001, granted him extensive access to ministers, diplomats, billionaires, and international business leaders despite concerns inside government over his lack of experience and increasingly problematic reputation – and has now ignited suspicions he used the job to pass sensitive UK information to his long-standing pal Epstein.

One royal source told celebrity columnist Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack: "Andrew got away with an extraordinary amount because the Queen protected him.

"People inside the palace knew he was a problem, but nobody wanted to challenge Elizabeth over her favorite son."