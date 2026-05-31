EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Prince Andrew 'Set to Shatter His Mother Queen Elizabeth's Legacy' — As Palace Is Poised for Explosive Allegations Monarch 'Covered Up' Her Favorite Son's 'Perverted Lifestyle'
May 31 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Shamed former Prince Andrew is feared to be set to drag the memory of the late Queen Elizabeth II into the gutter, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The worries have erupted after newly released government papers reignited claims the monarch spent years shielding the now-disgraced royal from mounting concerns surrounding his conduct and personal associations with the likes of pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
'Nobody Wanted to Challenge Elizabeth Over Her Favorite Son'
The 66-year-old ex-Duke of York – born Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor – has long been one of the British monarchy's most controversial figures following his friendship with convicted sex offender Epstein and allegations made by the pervert's sex trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre, who claimed Andrew had sex with her when she was a teen.
Andrew has consistently denied wrongdoing.
Fresh attention on the Epstein scandal has now erupted after previously confidential government documents revealed Queen Elizabeth personally supported efforts to secure her son a prestigious trade envoy position after the end of his Royal Navy career.
The role, which Andrew formally took up in 2001, granted him extensive access to ministers, diplomats, billionaires, and international business leaders despite concerns inside government over his lack of experience and increasingly problematic reputation – and has now ignited suspicions he used the job to pass sensitive UK information to his long-standing pal Epstein.
One royal source told celebrity columnist Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack: "Andrew got away with an extraordinary amount because the Queen protected him.
"People inside the palace knew he was a problem, but nobody wanted to challenge Elizabeth over her favorite son."
The 'Unease' Behind the Palace Walls
Another royal insider told us: "There is a real sense of unease building behind palace walls because many people fear the public has still only seen a fraction of what went on when it came to protecting Andrew over the years.
"According to those familiar with the institution at the time, concerns about his judgment, behavior, and the company he kept were circulating internally long before the Epstein scandal became an international embarrassment. But there was an unspoken understanding that Andrew occupied a uniquely protected position because of how deeply loyal the Queen was to him personally."
"People inside the royal household apparently felt there was very little appetite for confronting the issue head-on or questioning decisions connected to Andrew because nobody wanted to be viewed as challenging Elizabeth herself," the source continued.
"The belief among some former aides is that this created an environment where warning signs were minimized, awkward questions were pushed aside, and reputational risks were managed quietly rather than addressed openly.
"Critics inside and outside the palace now argue that this longstanding culture of deference effectively allowed Andrew to move through elite circles with enormous privilege, influence, and freedom for far longer than should ever have been possible."
Legacy Fear Grows Over Alleged Cover Up
Another source added: "What is really alarming senior royal figures now is the possibility that this story now stops being seen purely as Andrew's personal scandal and starts becoming a much broader examination of how the monarchy itself responded behind the scenes.
"There is growing concern that additional disclosures – whether from official documents, former staff members, or private exchanges that eventually become public – could leave people with the impression that protecting the institution's image was prioritized by Elizabeth over properly confronting the seriousness of the situation.
"According to insiders, there is particular anxiety about the impact this could have on Queen Elizabeth's historical reputation and legacy because she was viewed by many within the palace as fiercely protective of Andrew throughout the years."
The source noted, "The fear is that future revelations may paint a picture of an institution quietly containing crises, managing headlines and shielding Andrew from deeper scrutiny rather than dealing with uncomfortable allegations openly and transparently.
"Senior royal aides are saying there is genuine nervousness that public opinion could shift dramatically if more evidence emerges suggesting the palace operated an extensive damage-limitation strategy surrounding Andrew for years, and that it worked to essentially cover up his alleged perverted lifestyle."
'Air Miles Andy' Escaped Formal Vetting
Newly disclosed papers, which have brought Andrew's Epstein scandal back into the headlines, include a February 2000 memo sent to then Foreign Secretary Robin Cook by Sir David Wright, chief executive of British Trade International.
In the document, Wright described discussions with the Queen's private secretary regarding Andrew's future role after military service.
He wrote: "The Queen's wish is that the Duke of Kent should be succeeded in this role by the Duke of York. The Queen is very keen that the Duke of York should take on a prominent role in the promotion of national interests."
Other briefing notes revealed officials discussing how Andrew's image should be presented publicly if concerns were raised over his suitability for the position.
Internal guidance is said to have advised diplomats and aides to emphasize Andrew's "high profile and commitment" while carefully managing overseas engagements and public appearances.
Kathryn Colvin, then head of protocol at the Foreign Office, recorded that Captain Neil Blair, Andrew's private secretary, requested the then-duke not be offered golf-related engagements overseas because it was considered a "private activity."
Colvin also noted Andrew preferred "the more sophisticated countries" and had particular interests in "high-tech matters, trade, youth, with a preference for ballet rather than theatre."
Andrew became the UK's special representative for international trade and investment in 2001 and remained in the position for a decade before resigning in 2011 amid intensifying scrutiny surrounding his friendship with Epstein. During his time in the role, he was frequently criticized over travel expenses and the scale of taxpayer-funded overseas trips, earning him the nickname "Air Miles Andy."
Downing Street has confirmed officials uncovered "no evidence that a formal due diligence or vetting process was undertaken" before Andrew assumed the trade envoy role because it was viewed as part of the royal family's broader involvement in promoting British interests abroad.