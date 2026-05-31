EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor Kidnap Blueprint Revealed — Royal Expert Reveals How Little It Would Take For Shamed Ex-Duke to Be Snatched
May 31 2026, Updated 3:00 p.m. ET
Andrew Windsor is facing a genuine risk of kidnapping or violent attack unless heavy private security remains in place, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Royal author Andrew Lownie has shockingly claimed it would take little more than a coordinated roadside ambush to target the disgraced former duke, who is in royal exile on King Charles' Sandringham estate after being booted from his $40million Royal Lodge home and stripped of his royal titles as punishment for his longstanding friendship with pedophile sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
'He Should Be Paying for His Own Security'
Lownie made the remarks while discussing the new updated version of his royal biography, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, which revisits Andrew's exile from royal life following the Epstein scandal and examines the ongoing tensions surrounding him and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, and their princess daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie.
The royal historian argued that despite huge – and ever-growing – public anger over Andrew's scandals, the King and palace still have a duty of care toward him because of the very real danger he could face if left vulnerable without adequate protection.
Lownie said: "My view is that he can afford it, and he does need security, and he should do it. He should be paying for his own security; he's brought these problems on himself."
The author added about the ease with which she believes Andrew could be targeted by a kidnap gang: "I do think it just needs five cars when he is out to stop him, in the way they did with Princess Anne, cut him off and do a raid, a bit like a bank raid.
"He could be kidnapped, or (attacked.) There is a duty of care for him; either he pays for it, or Charles pays for it, but I don't think the public is going to swallow him getting more taxpayers' money, given this is a problem of his own making."
Palace Alarmed By Security Risks
Royal security sources said Lownie's concerns reflected wider unease about Andrew's exposure following his withdrawal from official duties and the scaling back of publicly funded protection.
One insider said, "Andrew is no longer surrounded by the level of royal infrastructure he once had. If someone wanted to create chaos or exploit his notoriety, there are vulnerabilities there."
Another source familiar with former royal protection arrangements said the danger was heightened by Andrew's international profile and the lasting hostility generated by the Epstein scandal, as well as his move into his humbler home of Marsh Farm.
The source said, "Whether people sympathize with him or not is irrelevant from a security perspective. He remains a globally recognized royal figure with enemies, obsessives, and people who may see him as a target."
Lownie's book also revisits allegations surrounding Andrew's behavior over the years, including claims of reckless spending, bullying staff, and inappropriate demands during overseas trips.
Among the more explosive allegations is a claim that Andrew requested "16-year-old blondes" during a 2004 visit to the Bahamas – accusations that have intensified scrutiny over how the Royal Family handled his conduct for decades.
King Charles 'Protecting' Andrew Windsor's Daughters
The author also suggested tensions continue within the monarchy over how closely Beatrice and Eugenie should remain tied to royal life.
Lownie claimed King Charles, 77, may feel obligated to protect the sisters because of past agreements involving Andrew's future after leaving Royal Lodge.
He said, "The daughters are clearly footballs in this thing."
Lownie also alleged Ferguson may be maneuvering privately to secure her long-term financial future while remaining within the royal orbit.
He said: "That may be what Fergie's negotiating at the moment. Can she get a nice pension from (the royal family) and not have to do an Oprah interview?"
Princess Anne Kidnap Plot Recalled
As Lownie mentioned in his warning about Andrew's vulnerability to attackers, there was a well-documented kidnapping attempt on Princess Anne on March 20, 1974.
A lone gunman named Ian Ball ambushed the then-24-year-old Princess and her then-husband, Captain Mark Phillips, as they were driving back to Buckingham Palace along The Mall in London.
Ball blocked their limousine, opened fire with a handgun, and demanded a $3million ransom, which he claimed he wanted to donate to Britain's National Health Service.
When Ball ordered the Princess to step out of the vehicle, she famously replied: "Not bloody likely!" and remained inside her vehicle, calmly conversing with him while considering her options.
Before Ball could pull the Princess from the car, several men intervened and were shot, including her personal bodyguard, Inspector James Beaton, her chauffeur, a nearby police officer, and a passing journalist.
A passing pedestrian, former heavyweight boxer Ron Russell, also stepped in and punched Ball in the back of the head, allowing the Princess to escape out the opposite side of the limousine.
As more police arrived, Ball fled into the nearby park but was quickly caught and arrested. Ball was diagnosed with schizophrenia and sentenced to indefinite detention in a psychiatric hospital.
The bystanders and officers who protected the Princess received prestigious gallantry medals from Queen Elizabeth II.