EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor Kidnap Blueprint Revealed — Royal Expert Reveals How Little It Would Take For Shamed Ex-Duke to Be Snatched

Lownie made the remarks while discussing the new updated version of his royal biography, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, which revisits Andrew's exile from royal life following the Epstein scandal and examines the ongoing tensions surrounding him and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, and their princess daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie.

The royal historian argued that despite huge – and ever-growing – public anger over Andrew's scandals, the King and palace still have a duty of care toward him because of the very real danger he could face if left vulnerable without adequate protection.

Lownie said: "My view is that he can afford it, and he does need security, and he should do it. He should be paying for his own security; he's brought these problems on himself."

The author added about the ease with which she believes Andrew could be targeted by a kidnap gang: "I do think it just needs five cars when he is out to stop him, in the way they did with Princess Anne, cut him off and do a raid, a bit like a bank raid.

"He could be kidnapped, or (attacked.) There is a duty of care for him; either he pays for it, or Charles pays for it, but I don't think the public is going to swallow him getting more taxpayers' money, given this is a problem of his own making."