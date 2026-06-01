Michael Jackson's Ex-Bodyguard Claims the King of Pop Wanted to Marry Beyonce or Princess Diana — And Reveals Icon's Secret Code' to Sneak Girls into His Room
June 1 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Michael Jackson's former bodyguard has revealed the legendary singer was "in love" with Beyoncé and Princess Diana, RadarOnline.com can report, and would have married the ladies in a heartbeat.
Matt Fiddes said Jackson was a "real womanizer," but was ordered not to show any interest in females because of his music label.
Michael Jackson's True Loves
Fiddes, now a martial arts instructor, was Jackson's personal bodyguard from 1999 to 2009. He said the Thriller singer, who died of a drug overdose at the age of 50 in 2009, was quite popular with the ladies, but had his eyes set on two women in particular.
"He loved Beyoncé. He wanted to marry Beyoncé. Beyoncé or Princess Diana," Fiddes said on The Art of Dialogue podcast. "He told me he would marry Princess Diana in a heartbeat. And they spent hours on the phone together."
But, Beyoncé, whenever he was asked to be given an award, he would always say, 'If Beyoncé gives it, then it’s okay.' And when we heard that she was at a party, we would turn up in the hope that he would catch her."
Fiddes said the Single Ladies hitmaker would call Jackson, but their relationship apparently remained purely platonic.
"She was a good friend of his," said Fiddes. "She used to call all the time. But, yeah, he liked Beyoncé, a lot."
Jackson Was a 'Flirt'
The bodyguard went on to debunk speculation about Jackson's sexuality by declaring he was "completely into women."
"He was a flirt," Fiddes described. "He used to call women fish. 'Bring that fish to my room.' 'I want that fish.' That was his code for us to sneak girls into his room."
Jackson's Label Ordered Him to Keep Women Away
Fiddes has shared similar stories in the past. In 2024, during an appearance on the Stripping Off With Matt Haycox podcast, he claimed Jackson's record label tried to downplay his "womanizing ways" to protect their star investment.
"They believed it wasn't good for his career and would ultimately impact his female fans," said Fiddes. "We went to great lengths to hide his girlfriends and wives from the public. He was brainwashed by Motown to not be seen with a girl because if you sing with a girl, your fan base would be gone."
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Michael Jackson's Affair With Whitney Houston
Jackson married Lisa Marie Presley in 1994, but the high-profile couple split a little over a year later. He then married Debbie Rowe, a dermatology assistant who was pregnant with his child, in 1996. They had one more kid together before divorcing in 2000.
Fiddes claimed in 2021 that Jackson also had a short-lived affair with Whitney Houston in 1991.
"Whitney practically moved in to Michael’s ranch and they had a fling like any other young couple. But Michael said later he had always hoped the relationship had gone further, and I know he dreamed of marrying her," he revealed at the time.
"They were both a mess, to be honest. They shared what would be their final hugs and Michael begged Whitney to get off the drugs that were destroying her life," Fiddes recalled. "The two of them whispered that they loved each other as they hugged. The emotion was written all over their faces."