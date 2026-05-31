Donald Trump Boasts He Scored a Perfect 30/30 on Cognitive Test and Calls It Proof of His 'Extreme Intelligence'
May 31 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump is once again touting his cognitive abilities after revealing he received a perfect score on a recent mental fitness exam, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a late-night Truth Social post, the president celebrated the results and argued they demonstrated what he described as his "extreme intelligence" while taking aim at political opponents.
Trump Celebrates Perfect Score
Trump shared the results of his latest cognitive assessment on May 30.
"Unlike other U.S. Presidents, none of whom have ever taken an approved, high-difficulty Cognitive Test, I scored a perfect 30 out of 30, considered 'extreme intelligence,'" Trump wrote.
Trump continued to boast about his testing record, insisting his performance was exceptionally rare.
"Are the Dumocrats really surprised?" he asked. "In fact, this is my fourth such test, all PERFECT or, 120 correct answers out of 120 questions asked!"
"It is very rare that anyone gets a Perfect Score, especially when achieved four times in a row," Trump added.
Trump Calls for Mandatory Testing
The president used the moment to advocate for broader cognitive testing among elected officials and political candidates.
"All people running for President and Vice President should be forced to take high difficulty Cognitive Tests," Trump wrote. "Congress, and the Dumocrats, should demand it!"
Trump has frequently referenced his previous cognitive exams over the years, often pointing to the results as evidence of his mental sharpness.
Doctor Questions Why Test Was Administered
Not everyone viewed the results the same way.
CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner questioned why Trump was given another cognitive screening exam in the first place.
"Why was the president again given a MOCA dementia screening test?" Reiner wrote on X. "He's had 3 in the recent past."
In a follow-up post Sunday, Reiner added: "I'm glad the president did well on the MOCA exam, but it's a dementia screening tool, not an IQ test, so a score of 26 or higher represents normal cognitive performance, not extreme intelligence. None of the questions are high difficulty."
Trump Claims Doctor Called Him a 'Mad Genius'
Trump recently made similar remarks while speaking to supporters in The Villages, a conservative-leaning retirement community in Central Florida.
During the appearance, he mocked former presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden while boasting about his own cognitive abilities.
"I don't think Obama could pass it," Trump said. "Biden? Give me a break."
The president then recalled a question he claimed appeared on the exam, telling the crowd: "It's a lion, a giraffe, a bear, and a shark. They say, 'Which one is the bear?'"
Trump went on to insist the test became increasingly difficult and claimed his performance earned praise from medical professionals.
"I took it. And one of the doctors said, 'Sir, you're a mad genius,'" he said. "There weren't a lot of people that get it right. I got it right, you know?... And then everyone said, 'All right, good. He's smart.'"
He also described what he said was a challenging math section involving multiple calculations, adding: "No, it's a tough test."