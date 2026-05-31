Donald Trump Boasts He Scored a Perfect 30/30 on Cognitive Test and Calls It Proof of His 'Extreme Intelligence'

In a late-night Truth Social post, the president celebrated the results and argued they demonstrated what he described as his "extreme intelligence" while taking aim at political opponents.

President Donald Trump is once again touting his cognitive abilities after revealing he received a perfect score on a recent mental fitness exam, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The president claimed he has received four consecutive perfect scores on cognitive exams.

Trump shared the results of his latest cognitive assessment on May 30.

"Unlike other U.S. Presidents, none of whom have ever taken an approved, high-difficulty Cognitive Test, I scored a perfect 30 out of 30, considered 'extreme intelligence,'" Trump wrote.

Trump continued to boast about his testing record, insisting his performance was exceptionally rare.

"Are the Dumocrats really surprised?" he asked. "In fact, this is my fourth such test, all PERFECT or, 120 correct answers out of 120 questions asked!"

"It is very rare that anyone gets a Perfect Score, especially when achieved four times in a row," Trump added.