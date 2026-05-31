EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson Branded 'Ultimate Royal Family Leech' Over Her 'Outrageous Retirement Finance Demand' From King Charles

As RadarOnline.com has reported, the 66-year-old former Duchess of York has remained one of the monarchy's most controversial peripheral figures since divorcing the former Prince Andrew , also 66, in 1996, despite continuing to live with him at Royal Lodge and publicly defending him through years of scrutiny over their longstanding friendship with disgraced pedophile Epstein.

Sarah Ferguson has been branded the "ultimate royal family leech" by critics amid claims she is quietly seeking long-term financial protection from King Charles in exchange for snubbing offers to agree to a potentially explosive tell-all interview about the Jeffrey Epstein scandal that has engulfed her and her former husband, Andrew.

Fresh speculation surrounding Ferguson's plans has emerged after royal biographer Andrew Lownie suggested she could be negotiating financial security from the Royal Family while weighing lucrative offers for a television interview or memoir.

A royal insider told us: "There are people around the institution who see Fergie as the ultimate royal survivor – but also as someone who always finds herself back at the Palace door asking for financial support or protection. Critics think the idea of negotiating silence in return for security in the form of a fat annual pension from the King would go down terribly with the public. She is essentially the ultimate royal family leech, and hard-pressed UK citizens are not fans of freeloaders like her."

Another source close to royal circles added: "The fear among some senior figures is that any major interview discussing Epstein, Andrew and the York family chaos would reopen one of the darkest chapters of recent royal history just as Charles is trying to stabilize the monarchy, and he may be likely to effectively buy Sarah's silence by giving her a pension to shut up for the rest of her life."