Donald Trump's Medical Exam Results 'Too Good to Be True' as Top Doctor Accuses White House of Cover Up by Withholding Data from Checkup
June 2 2026, Published 9:16 a.m. ET
Donald Trump's medical exam results have been dubbed "too good to be true", as rumors of a cover up intensify.
Radaronline.com can reveal the breakdown of the president’s checkup took longer than usual to be released, fueling speculation the 79-year-old president, who is under intense scrutiny over bruises on his hands and swelling on his ankles, is in cognitive decline.
'They Don't Want American People To Know About It'
Jonathan Reiner, heart doctor for late Vice President Dick Cheney, said on social media: "There's no other explanation for not releasing the results of the President's medical examination other than not wanting the American people to know something."
The White House released a statement on Friday, three days after the exam, from Trump's physician, U.S. Navy Captain Sean Barbarella, declaring that the President "remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function."
The report contains information on Trump's vital statistics, references several scans that took place, and makes minor recommendations about preventative care.
Defying Aging Process
The President was listed at 75 inches, 238 pounds — 14 pounds heavier than last year — but with a healthy resting heart rate and normal blood pressure. He takes two cholesterol medications and aspirin for his heart, per the report.
But the results did not appease particular experts in that field.
Texas vascular surgeon David Shutze told the Wall Street Journal: "That report is almost too good to be true for somebody of his age.
"This seems to be a filtered narrative."
Trump is the oldest person ever elected to the presidency, beating his predecessor Joe Biden by some five months.
Presidents are not obligated to release their medical information to the public.
However, Trump has faced increased political pressure to publish his records after making Biden's health a cornerstone of his presidential campaign, lashing his rival as "Sleepy Joe" for failing to take a cognitive test.
AI Analysis 'Not A Clinically Utilized Tool'
Shutze disparaged the report's tendency to affirm Trump's health without providing specific data which would support Barbarella's claims.
Reiner pointed out that multiple of the tests mentioned in the White House report had been performed on Trump recently enough that repeating them is unusual.
Barbarella's report also referenced an AI analysis of an echocardiogram that found Trump's "cardiac age" to be 15 years younger than his actual age.
This AI evaluation "is not a clinically utilized tool," Reiner said.
Several previous issues have raised eyebrows around the President's health, even as he prides himself on being unusually fit for his age.
Trump's hands frequently appear bruised, and at times he has used makeup or bandages in an attempt to hide this.
The President and those in his orbit have attributed the bruising to frequent handshaking and the effects of regular doses of aspirin, a blood thinner.
Writing on his Truth Social platform after he visited the Walter Reed facility last Tuesday, Trump said: "Just finished my 6 month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. Everything checked out PERFECTLY. Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff!"