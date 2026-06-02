Donald Trump's Medical Exam Results 'Too Good to Be True' as Top Doctor Accuses White House of Cover Up by Withholding Data from Checkup

The President was listed at 75 inches, 238 pounds — 14 pounds heavier than last year — but with a healthy resting heart rate and normal blood pressure. He takes two cholesterol medications and aspirin for his heart, per the report.

But the results did not appease particular experts in that field.

Texas vascular surgeon David Shutze told the Wall Street Journal: "That report is almost too good to be true for somebody of his age.

"This seems to be a filtered narrative."

Trump is the oldest person ever elected to the presidency, beating his predecessor Joe Biden by some five months.

Presidents are not obligated to release their medical information to the public.

However, Trump has faced increased political pressure to publish his records after making Biden's health a cornerstone of his presidential campaign, lashing his rival as "Sleepy Joe" for failing to take a cognitive test.