Sean 'Diddy' Combs Slapped With Explosive New Lawsuit — Male Former Child Actor Accuses Disgraced Mogul of 'Sexual Assault'

The man, who filed under the pseudonym John Doe, alleges that he met Combs at a Hollywood Hills networking event in 2007.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces another new lawsuit, RadarOnline.com has learned, this time from a male former child actor who says the disgraced rapper sexually assaulted him as a minor.

The unnamed man claims Combs abused him at a party when he was still a minor.

According to court documents, the man said Combs approached him at the party and asked to speak with him in private about career opportunities.

He then guided the minor to a back room where he offered him some alcohol before allegedly "rubbing on parts of his body," then removing his pants and performing oral s-x on him.

The man claims he told Combs he felt "uncomfortable" before the alleged act. Afterward, the man claims Combs told him that he would "keep him in mind for possible opportunities" before leaving the room.

He is now suing the Bad Boys Records founder and his own former agents, accusing them of conspiring to "create an event disguised as an industry meeting in order to provide Defendant Combs with an opportunity to come into contact with minor children."