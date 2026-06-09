Sean 'Diddy' Combs Slapped With Explosive New Lawsuit — Male Former Child Actor Accuses Disgraced Mogul of 'Sexual Assault'
June 9 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces another new lawsuit, RadarOnline.com has learned, this time from a male former child actor who says the disgraced rapper sexually assaulted him as a minor.
The man, who filed under the pseudonym John Doe, alleges that he met Combs at a Hollywood Hills networking event in 2007.
Child Actor Claims Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Rubbed' Parts of His Body
According to court documents, the man said Combs approached him at the party and asked to speak with him in private about career opportunities.
He then guided the minor to a back room where he offered him some alcohol before allegedly "rubbing on parts of his body," then removing his pants and performing oral s-x on him.
The man claims he told Combs he felt "uncomfortable" before the alleged act. Afterward, the man claims Combs told him that he would "keep him in mind for possible opportunities" before leaving the room.
He is now suing the Bad Boys Records founder and his own former agents, accusing them of conspiring to "create an event disguised as an industry meeting in order to provide Defendant Combs with an opportunity to come into contact with minor children."
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Rep Issues a Denial
Combs' rep, Juda Engelmayer, immediately fired back, slamming, "The allegations from this so-called nameless child actor are false and ridiculous. He's just another hater in a long list of people trying to get in on the money gravy train encouraged by personal injury lawyers.
"Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone – and that includes any child! These allegations will be disproved like all the rest."
This latest suit comes as the troubled music mogul remains in prison after being found guilty of two prostitution-related charges.
He also faces a new investigation after the Los Angeles DA announced he is looking into his claims Combs sexually violated a male escort on multiple occasions.
Sean 'Ddidy' Combs Still Faces Numerous Other Lawsuits
Jonathan Hay came forward late last year and revealed he is the "other" John Doe who sued Combs shortly after the 56-year-old's historic trial came to a close.
The publicist claimed he faced a handful of disturbing incidents while working with Combs on an album, and alleges he was forced to perform "oral s-x" on the musician.
Hay also alleged he was in the room when the now-jailed music mogul allegedly masturbated into the late Biggie Smalls' shirt, which then splashed him with s----.
According to the legal docs, Combs allegedly grabbed a shirt belonging to the late rapper and orgasmed into the clothing item. He then threw it at Hay, before saying, "RIP Biggie."
No Apologies Needed
Now, after an extended review, the Los Angeles District Attorney's office has announced it is considering opening an investigation into Hay's accusations.
Hay told Radar he is still haunted by what Combs allegedly forced him to do, but is not looking for the music star to try to make amends.
"I am not concerned with apologies or empty gestures," Hay slammed. "To be transparent, I would never accept an apology from Sean Diddy Combs, CJ Wallace, or The Notorious B.I.G. estate.
"My only focus is on the enforcement of criminal justice and ensuring that those responsible for these actions face the full consequences dictated by the law."