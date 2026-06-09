Nancy Guthrie Mystery Takes Dramatic Twist — Sheriff Issues Alert for Kidnapping Suspect Just 7 Miles From Missing Mom's Home

While Guthrie's case remains unsolved, the sheriff alerted the public of another unrelated kidnapping suspect wanted only a few miles away from her Catalina Foothills home, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department put the community on notice after another crime sprang up four months following the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie .

Tucson community members are encouraged to call in if they know the location of Smith. Additionally, 88-Crime offered a $1,000 award for any information leading to her arrest.

The public notice listed Smith as 5'6" and 135lbs. She has blonde hair and blue eyes with a smiley face tattoo on her ankle. Her other tattoos include a coral heart, white curl, Frankenstein bride, "life love family" text and rose flames.

Coral Michelle Smith was allegedly involved in a kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon incident on May 29. Smith boasts a lengthy criminal history, too, including robbery, disorderly conduct, vehicle thefts and more.

Their suspicions appeared to be confirmed when ransom notes poured into the media, requesting cryptocurrency in exchange for her return. While the family originally agreed to pay the ransom, money was not publicly transferred and Guthrie remained missing.

Police began their search at her home, where they identified concerning evidence. They decided to call in homicide investigators as they suspected something more insidious was at play.

Guthrie was reported missing on February 1 when she failed to arrive to a friend's home. Her daughter, Today show host Savannah Guthrie, who recently broke down in tears on live TV , flew out to Tucson to be closer to her family.

The bones were found at the home of a woman accused of killing her stepfather in 1975. They did not match with Guthrie.

In fact, human remains were even found near her home . The initial finding of human remains sparked concern from the public that Guthrie was the individual discovered.

Amid the search for Guthrie, crime and other strange happenings have continued to play out in the community.

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The sheriffs have not publicly identified a suspect in Guthrie's case. However, there were arrests outside of her home related to the public coverage of the case.

Her Tucson home was overwhelmed with visitors after her disappearance, including from YouTubers who posted up. They branded themselves press and media, commonly livestreaming outside from the public road. Locals were often annoyed by their presence, griping about the hubbub. The police would often patrol the area, and they even escorted individuals away from the property multiple times.

Now, law enforcement is cracking down harder than ever. Three YouTubers were arrested for showing up outside her home.

NewsNations Brian Entin, who posts his own social media series about the case, wrote online, "Regardless of how you feel about the streamers arrested outside Nancy Guthrie's house -- there are real questions about the legality of arresting someone for being a public nuisance on public property."