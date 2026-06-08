Jenna Bush Hager Faces Backlash as 'Today' Co-Host Savannah Guthrie Breaks Down in Tears on Live TV Over Missing Mom Nancy

The Today show host has returned to her duties on television, but hasn't been shy about the difficulties she faces. While speaking with Hager on the morning show with Jenna & Sheinelle, Savannah, 54, became teary-eyed as she said she's been "trying so hard to hold it together," RadarOnline.com can reveal. Hager, too, became emotional, but her tears didn't receive quite an understanding response from fans.

Four months after her mother's disappearance, Savannah Guthrie admitted she's still struggling emotionally with the unresolved mystery – but her friend Jenna Bush Hager 's reaction has drawn backlash.

Savannah explained she cries "every morning on the way to work" and "every morning on the way home."

The TV star even admitted she wouldn't have come back to work if it weren't for her public-facing role. "I don't know if I had any other type of job," she confessed. "If I would have come back."

She explained that it's difficult for her to "keep it together," but vowed to fans she will.

During her tearful admission, Savannah shared advice she believed her mother would have given her and noted, "And my mom would have said the same, like, 'Honey, you know, just keep going. Just keep going."

Hager, 44, who was interviewing Savannah, emotionally praised her "strength" and ranted with tears in her eyes. She said, "You coming back here and leading the ship, which I know has not been easy, and yet here you are morning after morning, getting out of bed, spending the morning with us, and I know so many of you at home feel the same way."

Fans, however, weren't moved by Jenna. One wrote on X, "Jenna is such a drama queen."

"Jenna Bush is a dumb---," another blasted.