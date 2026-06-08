'My Soul It Cries Out': Savannah Guthrie Makes Emotional Plea as Mom Nancy Still Remains Missing Months After Horrifying Abduction

Alongside a photo of a painting that depicts Christ's ascension, the 54-year-old wrote on her Instagram story, "Oh my, my soul it cries out, soul, it cries out. Bring her home."

Savannah's candor since the disappearance of her mother radiated from her social media and public appearances. Alongside her siblings, she made a series of emotional videos calling for her mother's return. She also participated in a sit-down interview on ABC before returning to her post as host of their morning program.

The Guthrie family was especially worried due to Nancy's need for daily medications that she may not have had access to after her apparent abduction.