'My Soul It Cries Out': Savannah Guthrie Makes Emotional Plea as Mom Nancy Still Remains Missing Months After Horrifying Abduction
June 8 2026, Published 1:46 p.m. ET
Nancy Guthrie's family was left with heartbreak months after her disappearance, including daughter Savannah Guthrie.
The Today show host publicly pled for the return of the 84-year-old. However, her requests were met with inaction from abductors. On June 7, she turned to her Christian faith in another effort in her calls, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Savannah Guthrie Continues to Ask for Nancy Guthrie's Return
Alongside a photo of a painting that depicts Christ's ascension, the 54-year-old wrote on her Instagram story, "Oh my, my soul it cries out, soul, it cries out. Bring her home."
Savannah's candor since the disappearance of her mother radiated from her social media and public appearances. Alongside her siblings, she made a series of emotional videos calling for her mother's return. She also participated in a sit-down interview on ABC before returning to her post as host of their morning program.
The Guthrie family was especially worried due to Nancy's need for daily medications that she may not have had access to after her apparent abduction.
Savannah Shares an Emotional Story on Instagram
Nancy was reported missing on February 1, by her family in Tucson, Arizona. Authorities arrived to her Catalina Hills home, where they feared something more insidious was at play. Homicide investigators were summoned to the scene based off immediate signs of a potential abduction.
In the days following, investigators' fears appeared to be confirmed when ransom notes hit the media. The letters demanded cryptocurrency in exchange for Nancy's return, which the family initially agreed to send. However, a deadline passed without currency movement amid reported concerns that the notes may not be legitimate.
Sherriff Chris Nanos Receives Ridicule for Handling of Case
Pima County Sheriff's Department led the investigation, fronted by Sherriff Chris Nanos, who became a controversial figure. His leadership was repeatedly questioned as little progress was seemingly made in the public eye.
Nonetheless, Nanos, 70, consistently maintained that they were making progress.
“I think every day they get closer,” Nanos said in an update on May 12.
In the time since Nancy's disappearance, video footage from a doorbell camera was obtained, showing an individual entering her home. Additionally, authorities rounded up videos from neighbor's security cameras too, piecing together the time leading up to her abduction.
Kash Patel Defends FBI's Support
Additionally, authorities retrieved DNA from the scene, which became integral to the search. However, Nanos and his team were accused of mishandling the evidence, which was sent off for testing with results still pending. The DNA was initially sent to a private lab in Florida.
FBI Director Kash Patel said, “We offered our assistance to go test the DNA. And it’s up to them. They chose to use a private laboratory."
The FBI, under advisement from President Donald Trump, offered the Arizona department help in the investigation from an early stage. However, Patel claimed local authorities were resistant to the efforts.
“We showed up immediately and offered our assistance. We were not let in for four days. And that’s their choice,” Patel, 46, said. "We continue to offer assistance. I even visited our Tucson office, where we had 150 agents and analysts working on the Nancy Guthrie race to provide intelligence.”