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Home > News > Nancy Guthrie

Kash Patel Blasts Local Cops for Deliberately Blocking FBI's Assistance in Search for Missing Nancy Guthrie — 'We Were Not Let in for Four Days'

picture of Kash Patel and Nancy Guthrie
Source: MEGA/@Savannahguthrie;Instagram

Kash Patel has slammed local cops for blocking the FBI's help in the search for Nancy Guthrie.

June 8 2026, Published 9:05 a.m. ET

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Kash Patel has slammed local cops for blocking the FBI's assistance in the search for Nancy Guthrie.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the FBI chief, 46, claims the Pima County Sheriff's Office took four days to allow the bureau in on the case.

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'We Showed Up Immediately'

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Photo of Kash Patel
Source: MEGA

The FBI chief claims the bureau offered their assistance immediately in the case of missing Nancy.

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He said: "From day one, the FBI offered up our assistance because it was a state and local matter.

"So we were not the lead agency because it was not being investigated as a federal matter.

"We showed up immediately and offered our assistance. We were not let in for four days. And that's their choice."

Patel added that the department has "continued to offer" their assistance in the case and said that he "even visited (the FBI's) Tucson office."

"We offered our assistance to go test the DNA. And it's up to them. They chose to use a private laboratory," the Trump administration official told NewsNation.

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Nanos At Odds With FBI

Photo of Chris Nanos
Source: News 4 Tucson KVOA-TV

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has clashed with the FBI during the investigation.

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In February, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos was criticized for his handling of a pair of gloves found near Nancy's home.

He then denied claims that his department was withholding evidence from the FBI and said that was "not even close to the truth," per KVOA.

Nanos said: "Actually the FBI just wanted to send the one or two they found by the crime scene, closest to it — mile, mile and a half.

"I said, 'No, why do that? Let's just send them all to where all the DNA exist, all the profiles and the markers exist.' They agreed, makes sense."

Nancy was last seen by her daughter, Annie Guthrie, and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni when she was dropped off at home. She failed to attend a streaming church service the following morning and a friend alerted the family.

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Financial Reward Not Working

picture of Savannah guthrie and nancy guthrie
Source: @Savannahguthrie;Instagram

Savannah Guthrie putting up a six-figure reward for information into missing mom has yet to work.

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Since then, there have been few developments in the case despite multiple pleas from her daughter, Savannah Guthrie, along with a six-figure reward offered by her family.

However, financial incentives don't appear to be reeling in any prospective leads.

Due to the abductor's apparent disinterest in rewards, one expert wagered money might not be their primary motivator.

Former police officer Charles Brewer released a video on May 25 called Nancy Guthrie Case: We May Have Been Looking At The Wrong Person.

He suggested that the previous ransom communication was not "meaningful" as it wasn't fruitful.

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Nancy Guthrie was reported missing in February.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Experts believe the abductor might be someone closer to home with ties to Nancy.

Brewer said, "If somebody kidnaps for money, money usually becomes the priority. But here, the behavior feels chaotic, disconnected, even emotionally driven, or possibly connected to something far more personal than the public originally believed."

Instead, Brewer believed the abductor might be someone closer to home with ties to Nancy.

He said: "Not necessarily family directly, but maybe somebody connected to them—like a friend, an associate, maybe a business relationship, or what about a debt?

"A dangerous person orbiting somewhere close to this family that nobody fully recognized at the time, because after more than 100 days, something still feels off. Something still feels untouched."

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