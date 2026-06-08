Kash Patel Blasts Local Cops for Deliberately Blocking FBI's Assistance in Search for Missing Nancy Guthrie — 'We Were Not Let in for Four Days'

He said: "From day one, the FBI offered up our assistance because it was a state and local matter.

"So we were not the lead agency because it was not being investigated as a federal matter.

"We showed up immediately and offered our assistance. We were not let in for four days. And that's their choice."

Patel added that the department has "continued to offer" their assistance in the case and said that he "even visited (the FBI's) Tucson office."

"We offered our assistance to go test the DNA. And it's up to them. They chose to use a private laboratory," the Trump administration official told NewsNation.