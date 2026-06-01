EXCLUSIVE: Kash Patel's Girlfriend Alexis Wilkins Sues MS NOW Over 'Made Up' FBI Story — 'This Was Hogwash and They Knew It'
June 1 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Country singer Alexis Wilkins, 27, has launched a bombshell defamation lawsuit against MS NOW and two of its reporters, accusing the network of publishing a false story claiming she abused FBI resources through her relationship with FBI Director Kash Patel, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In the hard-hitting complaint, Wilkins blasted the report as "this was hogwash, and they knew it," accusing the network of relying on anonymous sources to push what she claims were knowingly false allegations about her and Patel.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, Wilkins filed the lawsuit in federal court in Tennessee on May 29 against Versant Media Group, which operates MS NOW, as well as reporters Carol Leonnig and Ken Dilanian.
Alexis Wilkins Goes Off on 'False' Report
The lawsuit centers on a December 2025 article that alleged Patel ordered members of an FBI security detail assigned to Wilkins to drive one of her friends home after a night of partying in Nashville.
Wilkins blasted the report as false claims and claimed neither she nor Patel ever requested that federal agents transport any of her friends.
In the filing, Wilkins alleged the outlet relied on anonymous sources and ignored information provided by the FBI before publication.
According to the complaint, FBI spokesman Ben Williamson investigated the allegations after being contacted by Dilanian and found no evidence supporting the claims.
FBI Investigated the Allegations
The lawsuit includes an alleged text-message exchange in which Williamson questioned the basis for the story.
"This detail thing you emailed about looks like it’s made up," Williamson allegedly wrote, according to the filing. "No record of it anywhere and Alexis, who doesn’t even drink, said it’s not true. As did Director."
Wilkins claimed the FBI spokesman asked for additional details, including dates and names, but was allegedly told the reporters were comfortable with our sourcing.
The singer further argued the story could not have occurred as described because she allegedly did not even have a security detail during the spring of 2025, the timeframe referenced in the report.
Beyond the alleged FBI transportation claims, Wilkins also accused the network of portraying her as someone who regularly drank and partied in Nashville. The lawsuit states, "she very rarely drinks, if ever," and argues the article created a false impression that she was intoxicated or involved in heavy drinking culture.
Wilkins brought claims for defamation and false-light invasion of privacy, accusing the defendants of acting with actual malice and publishing allegations they knew were false or recklessly disregarded.
Alexies Wilkins and Kash Patel Face Backlash Over Relationship
She is seeking compensatory, special, and punitive damages exceeding $75,000 and has requested a jury trial.
The lawsuit comes as Patel and Wilkins have faced increasing public scrutiny over their relationship and the use of government resources. Earlier this month, Radar reported on allegations that Patel used an FBI aircraft for a concert trip involving Wilkins and scrutiny surrounding the security detail assigned to the country singer.
Patel and the FBI have previously defended his travel and security arrangements.
The defendants have not yet filed a response to Wilkins’ allegations. The claims contained in the lawsuit have not been proven in court.