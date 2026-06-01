EXCLUSIVE: Kash Patel's Girlfriend Alexis Wilkins Sues MS NOW Over 'Made Up' FBI Story — 'This Was Hogwash and They Knew It'

Country singer Alexis Wilkins, 27, has launched a bombshell defamation lawsuit against MS NOW and two of its reporters, accusing the network of publishing a false story claiming she abused FBI resources through her relationship with FBI Director Kash Patel, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In the hard-hitting complaint, Wilkins blasted the report as "this was hogwash, and they knew it," accusing the network of relying on anonymous sources to push what she claims were knowingly false allegations about her and Patel.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Wilkins filed the lawsuit in federal court in Tennessee on May 29 against Versant Media Group, which operates MS NOW, as well as reporters Carol Leonnig and Ken Dilanian.