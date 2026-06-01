Bill Gates Mannequin Used to 'Test Outfits' as Billionaire Wants to Look Approachable Like 'Mister Rogers' — After Friendship With Vile Pedo Epstein Is Revealed 

Employees of the Microsoft founder said their boss worked hard to look laid back and easy, telling the Wall Street Journal that for years, they would practice Gates' look on a dummy, often settling on a collection of neutral sweaters, button-down shirts, and pressed pants, which were all kept at an off-site building.

The attire was meant to evoke the friendly nature of Fred Rogers, the beloved children's television host who favored red sweaters and comfy sneakers.

It appears Gates' stylists are trying to smooth over his image once more, as the businessman's relationship with Epstein has come under renewed scrutiny and accusation.

The recently exposed mega batch of Epstein files featured an exchange between the financier and Gates, dated 2013, in which the late child s-- offender claimed the Microsoft big boss caught an STD when he cheated on his then-wife, Melinda.

"TO add insult to the injury you them [sic] implore me to please delete the emails regarding your std, your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda and the description of your p----," Epstein wrote in one email.