Bill Gates Mannequin Used to 'Test Outfits' as Billionaire Wants to Look Approachable Like 'Mister Rogers' — After Friendship With Vile Pedo Epstein Is Revealed
June 1 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Bill Gates' personal stylists reportedly used a custom mannequin to test out different outfits for the nerdy billionaire, RadarOnline.com can report, all with one goal in mind: "to depict someone calm and approachable, like Mister Rogers."
However, Gates' beautiful day in the neighborhood seems to have been upended by new revelations about his friendship with s-- fiend Jeffrey Epstein.
Mister Gates and Mister Rogers
Employees of the Microsoft founder said their boss worked hard to look laid back and easy, telling the Wall Street Journal that for years, they would practice Gates' look on a dummy, often settling on a collection of neutral sweaters, button-down shirts, and pressed pants, which were all kept at an off-site building.
The attire was meant to evoke the friendly nature of Fred Rogers, the beloved children's television host who favored red sweaters and comfy sneakers.
It appears Gates' stylists are trying to smooth over his image once more, as the businessman's relationship with Epstein has come under renewed scrutiny and accusation.
The recently exposed mega batch of Epstein files featured an exchange between the financier and Gates, dated 2013, in which the late child s-- offender claimed the Microsoft big boss caught an STD when he cheated on his then-wife, Melinda.
"TO add insult to the injury you them [sic] implore me to please delete the emails regarding your std, your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda and the description of your p----," Epstein wrote in one email.
Jeffrey Epstein Was Bill Gates' 'Right Hand Man'
The disgraced businessman also wrote communications, assumed to be drafts, explaining why he was resigning from the former couple's foundation.
One email stated, "I have been caught up in a severe marital dispute between Melinda and Bill... In my role as his right hand man I have been asked and wrongly acquiesced into participating in things that have ranged from the morally inappropriate, to the ethically unsound and have been repeatedly asked to do thing (sic) that get near and potentially over the line into the illegal."
"From helping Bill to get drugs, in order to deal with consequences of s-- with russian girls, to facilitating his illicit trusts, with married women, to being asked to provide adderall fro (sic) bridge touramnts (sic), as I am a medial (sic) doctor, but have no presriptions (sic) writing ability," he added in the note.
An Affair to Forget
In March, Gates came clean about his infidelities during a company-wide town hall, and admitted to two affairs during his marriage to Melinda Gates – including one with a physicist whom he met on the job.
The billionaire's affair with Russian bridge player Mila Antonova was brought up in a 2013 email written by Epstein, which was part of the Department of Justice's latest document drop.
Gates confessed to his employees that he had been having a fling with Antonova while revealing that he also had a secret romance with another woman.
"I did have affairs, one with a Russian bridge player who met me at bridge events, and one with a Russian nuclear physicist whom I met through business activities," he shared about his philandering ways while married to Melinda.
The former couple divorced in 2021 following 27 years of marriage.
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Bill Gates' 'Huge Mistake'
Gates told staffers it was a "huge mistake to spend time with Epstein," while insisting he had no involvement in anything illegal.
He elaborated, "To be clear, I never spent any time with victims, the women around him," referring to the late financier's trafficking victims. “I did nothing illicit. I saw nothing illicit."
And Gates is adamant that he never visited the s-- trafficker's famed island.
"Every minute I spent with him, I regret, and I apologize that I did that," Gates previously said, adding that he was "foolish to spend time with him" and is "one of many people who regret ever knowing him."
"The more that comes out, the clearer it will be that, although the time was a mistake, it has nothing to do with that kind of behavior," Gates added.