Trump Administration Secretly Trying to Repair FEMA After Kristi Noem Gutted Agency and Froze Funds Before Her Firing — 'It Could Take a Decade to Fix'

But under Noem's reign, FEMA funds were reportedly frozen and employees fired, limiting the agency's ability to carry out their mission, according to sources.

The former governor of South Dakota was let go as Homeland Security Secretary on March 5 following intense scrutiny into her leadership, particularly regarding a more than $200million ad campaign she claimed President Donald Trump signed off on and rampant criticism of ICE after the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

However, when it comes to FEMA, a high-ranking official told CNN that it could take "a decade to fix what they broke," claiming the country would be "screwed" if there was a "major disaster" in the near future.

A senior official also called the entire situation "completely dumfounding."