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Home > News > Donald Trump

Former ICE Boss Slams Trump's Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for 'Running Away' From Immigration Issue — As Greg Bovino Claims Prez Needs 'Better Advice' From Inner Circle

split image of Susie Wiles / Greg Bovino / Donald Trump
Source: mega

Former Border Patrol official Greg Bovino spoke at a conference in Portugal with sharp criticism of Trump's immigration team.

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June 1 2026, Published 2:24 p.m. ET

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Former Border Patrol official Greg Bovino has launched a blistering attack on Donald Trump's inner circle, accusing top aides of undermining the president's hardline immigration agenda, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former immigration chief specifically took aim at White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, claiming Trump is receiving "better advice" from outsiders than from some members of his own administration.

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Trump Needs 'Better Advice'

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image of Bovino suggested President Trump needs 'better advice' from members of his inner circle.
Source: mega

Bovino suggested President Trump needs 'better advice' from members of his inner circle.

Speaking at the conference, per The Independent, Bovino said Trump needs "better advice" on immigration and suggested members of the president's "inner circle... might have other interests."

The former Border Patrol commander accused the administration of "watering down" its approach to mass deportations and argued that tougher enforcement remains the key to Trump's political success.

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'Not a Leaky Faucet'

image of Bovino mocked Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin's background as a plumber during the event.
Source: mega

Bovino mocked Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin's background as a plumber during the event.

Bovino also mocked Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin while discussing the administration's immigration strategy.

"Mullin's a great guy, great plumber, no doubt about that; he could probably fix a leaky faucet," Bovino said. "But a hundred million illegal aliens is not a leaky faucet."

The remarks represented one of Bovino's most direct public attacks on a senior administration official since his departure from government.

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Bovino Slams Susie Wiles on Social Media

image of Separate from his Portugal remarks, Bovino has repeatedly targeted White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles on social media.
Source: mega

Separate from his Portugal remarks, Bovino has repeatedly targeted White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles on social media.

Separate from his comments in Portugal, Bovino has repeatedly targeted White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles in a series of posts on X.

In one message, he wrote: "Trump's team says immigration is his top issue according to the polls. Voters trust him on the border more than anyone. So why is Susie Wiles pushing to dial it back and water down mass deportations? You don't win by running away from your strongest issue. Mass deportations are the solution to perpetual victory!"

Bovino later posted a photo of himself at an airport before a trip to Newark and took another swipe at administration officials.

"Sen. Mullin and the rest of them have been trying to handle these riots and... well, let's just say it's not going great," he wrote.

"For those of you in the comments section, give a vote. Should I just handle this myself? Those agents' lives are at stake due to this inaction Susie Wiles."

In another post, he claimed: "Day 9 of the riots and people like Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita are steering the president toward caving to anarchists instead of the strong immigration enforcement voters demanded. This isn't what America voted for."

Bovino has also taken aim at Trump's border czar Tom Homan, accusing him of delivering little more than "political theater."

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image of While criticizing several administration officials, Bovino praised Stephen Miller as the 'backbone' of Trump's administration.
Source: mega

While criticizing several administration officials, Bovino praised Stephen Miller as the 'backbone' of Trump's administration.

While criticizing several top Trump allies, Bovino reserved enthusiastic praise for White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

"Man, oh man, does the public realize Stephen Miller is the backbone of this administration?" Bovino wrote. "He's identified, time and again, the net liabilities we've been importing. He sees it's completely unsustainable, yet Democrats don't care if the country implodes as long as they're importing voters. And RINOs think quick profits are all that matters."

He concluded by again questioning Wiles' role inside the White House, asking: "Why isn't Susie Wiles letting someone team up with Stephen to execute his brilliance and help save the country?"

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