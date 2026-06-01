Former ICE Boss Slams Trump's Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for 'Running Away' From Immigration Issue — As Greg Bovino Claims Prez Needs 'Better Advice' From Inner Circle

The former immigration chief specifically took aim at White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles , claiming Trump is receiving "better advice" from outsiders than from some members of his own administration.

Former Border Patrol official Greg Bovino has launched a blistering attack on Donald Trump 's inner circle, accusing top aides of undermining the president's hardline immigration agenda, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Bovino suggested President Trump needs 'better advice' from members of his inner circle.

The former Border Patrol commander accused the administration of "watering down" its approach to mass deportations and argued that tougher enforcement remains the key to Trump's political success.

Speaking at the conference, per The Independent , Bovino said Trump needs "better advice" on immigration and suggested members of the president's "inner circle... might have other interests."

The remarks represented one of Bovino's most direct public attacks on a senior administration official since his departure from government.

"Mullin's a great guy, great plumber, no doubt about that; he could probably fix a leaky faucet," Bovino said. "But a hundred million illegal aliens is not a leaky faucet."

Separate from his Portugal remarks, Bovino has repeatedly targeted White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles on social media.

Separate from his comments in Portugal, Bovino has repeatedly targeted White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles in a series of posts on X.

In one message, he wrote: "Trump's team says immigration is his top issue according to the polls. Voters trust him on the border more than anyone. So why is Susie Wiles pushing to dial it back and water down mass deportations? You don't win by running away from your strongest issue. Mass deportations are the solution to perpetual victory!"

Bovino later posted a photo of himself at an airport before a trip to Newark and took another swipe at administration officials.

"Sen. Mullin and the rest of them have been trying to handle these riots and... well, let's just say it's not going great," he wrote.

"For those of you in the comments section, give a vote. Should I just handle this myself? Those agents' lives are at stake due to this inaction Susie Wiles."

In another post, he claimed: "Day 9 of the riots and people like Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita are steering the president toward caving to anarchists instead of the strong immigration enforcement voters demanded. This isn't what America voted for."

Bovino has also taken aim at Trump's border czar Tom Homan, accusing him of delivering little more than "political theater."