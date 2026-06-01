Taylor Swift Snubs Ex-BFFs from Wedding Guest List: Ex-Members of Singer's 'Girl Squad' Fail to Make Cut for A-List Nuptials
June 1 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Taylor Swift is getting tough with her wedding guest list, despite previously claiming she's inviting "everyone she knows," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The singer's A-list nuptials with NFL star fiancé Travis Kelce are set to have some major omissions.
'Over Time Some Friendships Have Become Strained'
And top of the list are two other former BFFs – model Karlie Kloss and actress Blake Lively.
A source told The Daily Mail: "Taylor has meticulously gone through her wedding guest list because the people she wants at her wedding are the people she hopes will remain in her life forever.
"She wants to be surrounded by those who can genuinely share the love and meaning of the day, especially the people who have played important roles in her life for years. Over time, some of her friendships have become strained for various reasons."
The subbing of model Kloss, 33, is perhaps the biggest surprise.
The pair became friends in 2013 and made joint appearances in music videos, attended concerts together, and regularly hung out.
Karlie Kloss Wedding Snub
But things clearly hit a snag in 2018 when Kloss married Joshua Kushner. Swift, 36, did not attend, citing "work commitments," although Kloss' then-manager, Scooter Braun, was a guest.
Braun acquired Swift’s early catalog of albums in June 2019, a business deal that the pop star says left her feeling "grossed out."
"Scooter has stripped me of my life's work, that I wasn't given an opportunity to buy," Swift wrote in a Tumblr post at the time. "Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it."
'The Trust Has Been Broken'
Michael Jackson's Ex-Bodyguard Claims the King of Pop Wanted to Marry Beyonce or Princess Diana — And Reveals Icon's Secret Code' to Sneak Girls into His Room
The Grammy winner reportedly feels "that the trust in the friendship" has been "broken."
A source said: "She came to believe that Karlie’s intentions were not as genuine as she once thought, and that the friendship became more about proximity to Taylor’s fame than a real bond."
Since then, Swift has chosen "to distance herself."
"Taylor has always believed in giving people opportunities to show who they truly are,” the insider continued. "And in her eyes, Karlie's actions over the past several years have only reinforced the decision to keep her distance rather than attempt to reconcile."
Another celeb friend who is unlikely to be there is Lively, 38.
Swift got caught up in the actress’ protracted legal battle with her It Ends with Us costar Justin Baldoni.
According to unsealed court documents, Lively told Baldoni, whom she accused of sexual harassment, creating a hostile work environment, and subsequent retaliation, that Swift was one of her "dragons."
But as Radar previously revealed, the Baldoni saga has seriously dented their relationship and cost the Gossip Girl alum a place at the July 3 bash.
"Taylor wants this wedding to be completely drama-free," an insider claimed.
"She's aware that people will look at the guest list for signs of tension or old grudges. So she's decided to invite broadly – everyone from past collaborators to industry friends – but Blake won't be among them.
"Things have cooled between them, and Taylor doesn't want awkward energy overshadowing the day."