Taylor Swift Snubs Ex-BFFs from Wedding Guest List: Ex-Members of Singer's 'Girl Squad' Fail to Make Cut for A-List Nuptials

And top of the list are two other former BFFs – model Karlie Kloss and actress Blake Lively.

A source told The Daily Mail: "Taylor has meticulously gone through her wedding guest list because the people she wants at her wedding are the people she hopes will remain in her life forever.

"She wants to be surrounded by those who can genuinely share the love and meaning of the day, especially the people who have played important roles in her life for years. Over time, some of her friendships have become strained for various reasons."

The subbing of model Kloss, 33, is perhaps the biggest surprise.

The pair became friends in 2013 and made joint appearances in music videos, attended concerts together, and regularly hung out.