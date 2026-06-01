Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene Bombshell Theory: Former Trump Loyalist Claims Prez Is Allowing Anarchists to 'Attack Law Enforcement' as It 'Makes Him Look Good'

split image of Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene
Source: mega

Marjorie Taylor Greene accused Donald Trump of allowing violent unrest to continue for political gain.

Profile Image

June 1 2026, Updated 1:50 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Marjorie Taylor Greene has accused President Donald Trump and his political team of deliberately allowing violent unrest to continue because they believe it benefits Republicans politically, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former Georgia congresswoman unleashed the stunning allegation in a social media post while defending herself against critics who accused her of not doing enough to combat Antifa.

Article continues below advertisement

'Why Does Trump Refuse to Stop Literal Anarchists?'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of The former Trump ally claimed Republicans failed to advance her legislation targeting Antifa despite years of criticism from conservatives.
Source: mega

The former Trump ally claimed Republicans failed to advance her legislation targeting Antifa despite years of criticism from conservatives.

In her fiery message, Greene mocked critics before turning her sights on Trump and GOP leadership.

"Waaaaaaaaaaa😖 Marjorie Taylor Greene never tried to stop Antifa 😣😫," she wrote sarcastically.

The congresswoman then referenced her proposed resolution and questioned why it has failed to advance.

"Ask yourself why didn't Republicans pass my bill?" Greene asked. "Why does Trump refuse to stop literal anarchists attacking law enforcement?"

She continued by raising concerns about violence at protests and demonstrations.

"How many police or innocent people have to get injured or die in these funded organized riots before something gets done?" she wrote.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @mtgreenee/X

Greene alleged Trump and his advisers believe scenes of chaos make Republicans appear stronger while hurting Democrats politically.

Article continues below advertisement

Greene Floats Explosive Political Theory

image of She also accused Fox News of amplifying footage of unrest because 'rage bait clips' drive ratings and online engagement.
Source: mega

She also accused Fox News of amplifying footage of unrest because 'rage bait clips' drive ratings and online engagement.

Greene went on to offer a bombshell explanation for why she believes stronger action has not been taken.

"Answer: Trump and his political advisors think it makes him look good and Democrats look bad for midterms," she claimed.

The outspoken Republican also dragged Fox News into her criticism, accusing the conservative network of benefiting from the unrest.

"And Fox News agrees and loves to show you the clips bc the rage-bait clips increases their views," Greene alleged.

Article continues below advertisement

Antifa Resolution Stalled in Congress

image of Greene shared a screenshot of a House resolution she introduced seeking to classify Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization.
Source: mega

Greene shared a screenshot of a House resolution she introduced seeking to classify Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization.

Greene also shared a screenshot of legislation she introduced in January that sought to designate Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization, pointing to the bill as evidence she has attempted to address the issue.

The screenshot showed House Resolution 26, titled "Deeming certain conduct of members of Antifa as domestic terrorism and designating Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization."

The measure was introduced by Greene on January 9, 2025, and referred to the House Judiciary Committee the same day, according to congressional records. The legislation has not advanced beyond the introduction stage.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Donald Trump was mocked for bragging about his 'perfect score' on a health exam.

'It's a Dementia Screening Tool': Top Doc Mercilessly Mocks Trump After Prez Gloats Over 'Perfect Score' on 'Difficult Cognitive Test'

A photo of Jill and Joe Biden

Jill Biden Shares Update on Husband Joe's Devastating Cancer Battle — As Former First Lady Claims the White House 'Missed' Diagnosis

Greene Says Trump's Election Jokes Shouldn't Be Ignored

image of Greene later pointed to Trump's past remarks about elections during wartime, calling the idea of delaying votes 'incredibly dangerous.'
Source: mega

Greene later pointed to Trump's past remarks about elections during wartime, calling the idea of delaying votes 'incredibly dangerous.'

This comes as Greene also pointed to comments Trump made during a 2025 meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, when the president joked about the possibility of elections being suspended during wartime.

Recalling the exchange during an appearance on Alex Jones' online show, Greene admitted Trump "said it jokingly," but added, "at the same time, knowing President Trump, I looked at that, and I thought... he's saying it jokingly, but I don't know if he's joking."

"That type of behavior is someone planting an idea over and over and over again," Greene said. "He constantly says it so he can normalize the idea, and test the support and test people's reactions."

"I think it's incredibly dangerous and no one should ever accept it," she noted.

Greene stressed there "cannot be a third term" for Trump because it is "against our laws" and "against the Constitution," before adding, "and if this country is at war, no, our elections should not be canceled."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.