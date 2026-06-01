Marjorie Taylor Greene Bombshell Theory: Former Trump Loyalist Claims Prez Is Allowing Anarchists to 'Attack Law Enforcement' as It 'Makes Him Look Good'

In her fiery message, Greene mocked critics before turning her sights on Trump and GOP leadership.

"Waaaaaaaaaaa😖 Marjorie Taylor Greene never tried to stop Antifa 😣😫," she wrote sarcastically.

The congresswoman then referenced her proposed resolution and questioned why it has failed to advance.

"Ask yourself why didn't Republicans pass my bill?" Greene asked. "Why does Trump refuse to stop literal anarchists attacking law enforcement?"

She continued by raising concerns about violence at protests and demonstrations.

"How many police or innocent people have to get injured or die in these funded organized riots before something gets done?" she wrote.