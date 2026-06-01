Marjorie Taylor Greene Bombshell Theory: Former Trump Loyalist Claims Prez Is Allowing Anarchists to 'Attack Law Enforcement' as It 'Makes Him Look Good'
June 1 2026, Updated 1:50 p.m. ET
Marjorie Taylor Greene has accused President Donald Trump and his political team of deliberately allowing violent unrest to continue because they believe it benefits Republicans politically, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former Georgia congresswoman unleashed the stunning allegation in a social media post while defending herself against critics who accused her of not doing enough to combat Antifa.
'Why Does Trump Refuse to Stop Literal Anarchists?'
In her fiery message, Greene mocked critics before turning her sights on Trump and GOP leadership.
"Waaaaaaaaaaa😖 Marjorie Taylor Greene never tried to stop Antifa 😣😫," she wrote sarcastically.
The congresswoman then referenced her proposed resolution and questioned why it has failed to advance.
"Ask yourself why didn't Republicans pass my bill?" Greene asked. "Why does Trump refuse to stop literal anarchists attacking law enforcement?"
She continued by raising concerns about violence at protests and demonstrations.
"How many police or innocent people have to get injured or die in these funded organized riots before something gets done?" she wrote.
Greene Floats Explosive Political Theory
Greene went on to offer a bombshell explanation for why she believes stronger action has not been taken.
"Answer: Trump and his political advisors think it makes him look good and Democrats look bad for midterms," she claimed.
The outspoken Republican also dragged Fox News into her criticism, accusing the conservative network of benefiting from the unrest.
"And Fox News agrees and loves to show you the clips bc the rage-bait clips increases their views," Greene alleged.
Antifa Resolution Stalled in Congress
Greene also shared a screenshot of legislation she introduced in January that sought to designate Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization, pointing to the bill as evidence she has attempted to address the issue.
The screenshot showed House Resolution 26, titled "Deeming certain conduct of members of Antifa as domestic terrorism and designating Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization."
The measure was introduced by Greene on January 9, 2025, and referred to the House Judiciary Committee the same day, according to congressional records. The legislation has not advanced beyond the introduction stage.
Greene Says Trump's Election Jokes Shouldn't Be Ignored
This comes as Greene also pointed to comments Trump made during a 2025 meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, when the president joked about the possibility of elections being suspended during wartime.
Recalling the exchange during an appearance on Alex Jones' online show, Greene admitted Trump "said it jokingly," but added, "at the same time, knowing President Trump, I looked at that, and I thought... he's saying it jokingly, but I don't know if he's joking."
"That type of behavior is someone planting an idea over and over and over again," Greene said. "He constantly says it so he can normalize the idea, and test the support and test people's reactions."
"I think it's incredibly dangerous and no one should ever accept it," she noted.
Greene stressed there "cannot be a third term" for Trump because it is "against our laws" and "against the Constitution," before adding, "and if this country is at war, no, our elections should not be canceled."