Marjorie Taylor Greene Hints Trump 'Could Use Ongoing War as Justification' to Stay In Office — As Speculation Prez Wants to 'Cancel 2028 Election' Ramps Up

The former MAGA queen has been relentlessly torching Trump ever since their bitter feud exploded in November 2025 after the president threatened to primary her, ultimately causing Greene to quit Congress altogether.

The former rep recalled a 2025 conversation the POTUS had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as elections in his nation were suspended amid Russia's brutal 2022 invasion.

"So, you say, during the war, you can’t have elections?" Trump asked Zelensky during the meeting.

The Don then quipped, "Three and a half years from now, so you mean if we happen to be in a war with somebody, no more elections? Oh, that’s good," which Greene had to concede, "he said it jokingly."