Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene Hints Trump 'Could Use Ongoing War as Justification' to Stay In Office — As Speculation Prez Wants to 'Cancel 2028 Election' Ramps Up

Photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks Donald Trump will use the Iran war as an excuse to cancel the 2028 election.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 22 2026, Published 5:26 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The right’s wildest conspiracy theorists are once again claiming Donald Trump could try to "cancel" the 2028 presidential election, this time citing the escalating war with Iran, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The current salvo came courtesy of Trump's former ally turned turncoat, , who made the outlandish allegations on far-right radio paranoia-peddler Alex Jones' live internet series.

Article continues below advertisement

MTG Cites Trump Joke to Ukraine Leader as Proof

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky
Source: MEGA

MTG used a joke Donald Trump made to Volodymyr Zelensky as proof he may cancel the next election.

The former MAGA queen has been relentlessly torching Trump ever since their bitter feud exploded in November 2025 after the president threatened to primary her, ultimately causing Greene to quit Congress altogether.

The former rep recalled a 2025 conversation the POTUS had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as elections in his nation were suspended amid Russia's brutal 2022 invasion.

"So, you say, during the war, you can’t have elections?" Trump asked Zelensky during the meeting.

The Don then quipped, "Three and a half years from now, so you mean if we happen to be in a war with somebody, no more elections? Oh, that’s good," which Greene had to concede, "he said it jokingly."

Article continues below advertisement

MTG Claims Trump Is Trying to 'Normalize' Third Term

Photo of Alex Jones and Marjorie Taylor Greene
Source: @RonFilipkowski/X

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump had a major falling out in 2025.

"But at the same time, knowing President Trump, I looked at that, and I thought … he's saying it jokingly, but I don’t know if he’s joking," Greene scoffed to Jones.

"I remember that clip. That's what psychos do. Their humor is actually them flaunting...I think it's right there," Jones raged in response to his guest's recollection.

"So, that type of behavior is someone planting an idea over and over and over again. He constantly says it so he can normalize the idea, and test the support and test people's reactions," the former Georgia congresswoman said of Trump. "But saying it over and over and over again normalizes the idea."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

'There Cannot Be' a Third Trump Term

Photo of Alex Jones and Marjorie Taylor Greene
Source: @RonFilipkowski/X

Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested a third Trump term would be 'incredibly dangerous.'

"I think it’s incredibly dangerous and no one should ever accept it," the Georgia Republican said. “Absolutely not. There cannot be a third term, no. That’s against our laws, that’s against the Constitution, there is no third term.”

"And if this country is at war, no, our elections should not be canceled," Greene added.

Trump noted after his meeting with Zelensky that he can't seek a third term, telling reporters in October 2025 that he understands the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution.

"And I would say that, if you read it, it’s pretty clear: I’m not allowed to run. It’s too bad," he stated, adding, "But we have a lot of great people."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Donald Trump Jr., Bettina Anderson, Donald Trump

Donald Trump Jr. 'Secretly Married' Bettina Anderson in Florida as Prez Bails on Attending Son's Bahamas Wedding Celebration

Photo of Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris Faces Fresh Scrutiny After Democrats Reveal Why She Lost to Trump in Explosive Election Report

Marjorie Taylor Greene Earns Mixed Responses

Photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene
Source: MEGA

Readers were highly divided on X about Marjorie Taylor Greene's conspiracy theory about a Trump third term.

The clip was met with divided responses when posted to X by left-leaning MeidasTouch editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski, with some claiming Greene has developed a raging case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, while others said she had "seen the light" after helping Trump win the White House twice.

"Talk about going off the deep end. She has totally lost it. See what Congress will do to you? Hey MTG? Go take your anti-TDS meds and calm the f--k down, will you?" one MAGA fan shared in the comments.

"What happened to her? She’s talking like a dyed-in-the-wool Democrat! Get serious!!! MTG, that concept is pure Democrat," a second user asked.

"Wait, so now the crackpot is believed by the left? The woman who railed about Jewish space lasers is your beacon of truth for a source?" a third person questioned.

"Watching these people I used to hate say the same things we've been saying for years is just nuts," a fourth person jeered. "I can't believe some of them have seen the light. Maybe there is hope after all."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.