Marjorie Taylor Greene Hints Trump 'Could Use Ongoing War as Justification' to Stay In Office — As Speculation Prez Wants to 'Cancel 2028 Election' Ramps Up
May 22 2026, Published 5:26 p.m. ET
The right’s wildest conspiracy theorists are once again claiming Donald Trump could try to "cancel" the 2028 presidential election, this time citing the escalating war with Iran, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The current salvo came courtesy of Trump's former ally turned turncoat, , who made the outlandish allegations on far-right radio paranoia-peddler Alex Jones' live internet series.
MTG Cites Trump Joke to Ukraine Leader as Proof
The former MAGA queen has been relentlessly torching Trump ever since their bitter feud exploded in November 2025 after the president threatened to primary her, ultimately causing Greene to quit Congress altogether.
The former rep recalled a 2025 conversation the POTUS had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as elections in his nation were suspended amid Russia's brutal 2022 invasion.
"So, you say, during the war, you can’t have elections?" Trump asked Zelensky during the meeting.
The Don then quipped, "Three and a half years from now, so you mean if we happen to be in a war with somebody, no more elections? Oh, that’s good," which Greene had to concede, "he said it jokingly."
MTG Claims Trump Is Trying to 'Normalize' Third Term
"But at the same time, knowing President Trump, I looked at that, and I thought … he's saying it jokingly, but I don’t know if he’s joking," Greene scoffed to Jones.
"I remember that clip. That's what psychos do. Their humor is actually them flaunting...I think it's right there," Jones raged in response to his guest's recollection.
"So, that type of behavior is someone planting an idea over and over and over again. He constantly says it so he can normalize the idea, and test the support and test people's reactions," the former Georgia congresswoman said of Trump. "But saying it over and over and over again normalizes the idea."
'There Cannot Be' a Third Trump Term
"I think it’s incredibly dangerous and no one should ever accept it," the Georgia Republican said. “Absolutely not. There cannot be a third term, no. That’s against our laws, that’s against the Constitution, there is no third term.”
"And if this country is at war, no, our elections should not be canceled," Greene added.
Trump noted after his meeting with Zelensky that he can't seek a third term, telling reporters in October 2025 that he understands the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution.
"And I would say that, if you read it, it’s pretty clear: I’m not allowed to run. It’s too bad," he stated, adding, "But we have a lot of great people."
Marjorie Taylor Greene Earns Mixed Responses
The clip was met with divided responses when posted to X by left-leaning MeidasTouch editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski, with some claiming Greene has developed a raging case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, while others said she had "seen the light" after helping Trump win the White House twice.
"Talk about going off the deep end. She has totally lost it. See what Congress will do to you? Hey MTG? Go take your anti-TDS meds and calm the f--k down, will you?" one MAGA fan shared in the comments.
"What happened to her? She’s talking like a dyed-in-the-wool Democrat! Get serious!!! MTG, that concept is pure Democrat," a second user asked.
"Wait, so now the crackpot is believed by the left? The woman who railed about Jewish space lasers is your beacon of truth for a source?" a third person questioned.
"Watching these people I used to hate say the same things we've been saying for years is just nuts," a fourth person jeered. "I can't believe some of them have seen the light. Maybe there is hope after all."