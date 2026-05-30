White House Chaos Explodes: Pete Hegseth and Susie Wiles Duke It Out Over How to Deal With AI — After Trump Strikes Down Key Order to Regulate Technology

Trump pulled the order because, in his words, he "didn’t like certain aspects" of it, and worried it could interfere with American competitiveness.

"We’re leading China, we’re leading everybody, and I don’t want to do anything that’s going to get in the way of that lead," Trump told reporters. "I really thought [the order] could have been a blocker, and I want to make sure that it's not."

The sudden reversal illustrates a broader problem: what to do with emerging AI technologies. Some of the president's closest advisers are split on their opinions.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and his undersecretary Emil Michael, a former Silicon Valley executive, are pushing for stronger regulation and increased oversight over concerns that the technology could be used by international rivals.