White House Chaos Explodes: Pete Hegseth and Susie Wiles Duke It Out Over How to Deal With AI — After Trump Strikes Down Key Order to Regulate Technology
May 30 2026, Published 4:14 p.m. ET
President Trump's White House is turning black and blue after several members of his staff have come to blows over the future of artificial intelligence, Radaronline.com can reveal.
The president kicked the debate into overdrive when he abruptly decided not to sign his own executive order that would have imposed some regulations on the rapidly developing tool.
Trump Aides Are Warning Him to Slow Down the AI Revolution
Trump pulled the order because, in his words, he "didn’t like certain aspects" of it, and worried it could interfere with American competitiveness.
"We’re leading China, we’re leading everybody, and I don’t want to do anything that’s going to get in the way of that lead," Trump told reporters. "I really thought [the order] could have been a blocker, and I want to make sure that it's not."
The sudden reversal illustrates a broader problem: what to do with emerging AI technologies. Some of the president's closest advisers are split on their opinions.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and his undersecretary Emil Michael, a former Silicon Valley executive, are pushing for stronger regulation and increased oversight over concerns that the technology could be used by international rivals.
Some Want a More Aggressive Approach
Or, as one senior White House official told Politico: "Hegseth and Michael are among the AI hawks who are afraid of it, who think that it could be exploited for nefarious purposes, who want to make sure that we do everything we can to make sure it [doesn’t] go to China."
On the other side, folks like former AI czar David Sacks are all for AI, and call the new technologies a boost that can actually help industries stay ahead of overseas competition.
Then, there is a growing group of people in the middle, such as chief of staff Susie Wiles and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who have, according to Politico, "pushed for a regulatory framework in which AI companies voluntarily provide the U.S. government first glance at its new models."
However, despite the back-and-forth bickering, the order is not dead yet, as administration officials are expected to head back to the drawing board to hammer out a compromise.
Big Business and AI
As AI continues to gain global acceptance, its role in business is expected to expand. Predictive analytics will likely extend beyond retail to more intricate areas like supply chain management and logistics. AI-driven chatbots are poised to become even more sophisticated, capable of handling nuanced customer interactions with empathy.
In the marketing sector, AI will be leveraged for its ability to deliver hyper-personalized experiences, especially in product suggestions. Future applications might involve creating virtual shopping environments tailored to individual tastes, making physical store visits a thing of the past.
To keep pace with these advancements, ongoing innovation is necessary in AI systems and the tools that monitor and regulate its influence, such as AI detection software.
Cell Phone Privacy Invasion
The downside is the realization that America's military, security and intelligence agencies are using artificial intelligence to spy on citizens, warn experts who have shockingly said Big Brother is already looking over your shoulder.
Billions of dollars in government AI deals have given Uncle Sam the unparalleled ability to monitor everything from social media posts and travel itineraries to financial transactions and citizens' whereabouts.
And millions of us already have the tools to let the government right into our lives – cell phones.
"No one wants to admit it, but we're all carrying around the most sophisticated spying device ever known to man." Matt Burk, a cybersecurity expert, told Radar. "Everyone needs to not only be aware of the risks they face today, but of how to protect themselves from what's going on."