EXCLUSIVE: One of World's Biggest Rockers Trolled for Joining 'Leonardo DiCaprio Club' By Dating Woman More Than Half His Age
May 30 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Noel Gallagher is being savaged for joining the so-called "Leonardo DiCaprio club" after the 58-year-old Oasis star was linked to a woman more than 30 years younger than him following a night out in London.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Oasis songwriter and guitarist was photographed leaving The Hart gastropub in Marylebone, west London, with Nina Johnson, 28, as his band continues enjoying renewed global attention following its hugely successful reunion 2025 tour.
Pub Date Sparks New Gallagher Romance
Pictures snapped during the pair's date night showed Noel and Nina smiling as they climbed into a waiting car after spending several hours together. Their romance has emerged months after it was revealed Gallagher had split from former girlfriend Sally Mash, who runs a private members' club.
Nina, originally from south-west England, works as a marketing manager for Rhubarb Hospitality, an events company specializing in corporate functions, weddings and luxury events.
A source said: "Noel and Nina were definitely were not acting like two people trying to attract attention, but the chemistry between them was obvious to anyone nearby. They stayed tucked away in their own little world for most of the evening, talking constantly, laughing together and looking completely comfortable with each other. Noel looked genuinely carefree and lighter than he has in a long time, while Nina seemed totally at ease around him and was clearly enjoying every minute of the night.
Social Media Reacts to 30 Year Age Gap
"The reaction to the age gap has been intense online, with people instantly making comparisons to Leonardo DiCaprio, but privately neither of them is paying much attention to the criticism. Nina is very driven professionally and has built a successful career for herself, which is something Noel finds incredibly attractive and refreshing. He likes the fact she is confident, social and independent rather than someone relying on his fame.
"They have a lot of overlap in terms of their lifestyle and the places they spend time in, so it has all developed very naturally. Over the last few weeks they have been almost inseparable whenever their schedules allow, and people around Noel say he seems happier, more energized and far more positive than he has been for quite a while."
The relationship rumors prompted almost immediate comparisons on social media to 51-year-old Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who has frequently faced scrutiny for dating younger women.
Rock Star Confident in Love Life History
Some fans joked Noel had become the latest male celebrity recruit to the "DiCaprio club," while others defended the musician and dismissed criticism surrounding the 30-year age gap.
Noel has previously spoken publicly about his confidence in relationships. In 2024, he said: "I've punched above my weight several times in my life, and I think if you can make a girl laugh the battle is more than won."
The Britpop star married Meg Mathews, 60, in Las Vegas in 1997. The couple welcomed daughter Anais, now 26, in 2000 before later separating.
Noel then began a relationship with Scottish publicist Sara MacDonald, 54, and the pair married in 2011 after almost a decade together.
They share two sons – Donovan, 18, and Sonny, 15 – before divorcing in 2023.
Oasis Reunion Follows Fresh Relationship
Friends said Noel met Nina through mutual acquaintances connected to London's hospitality and entertainment scene.
The pair are believed to have spent increasing amounts of time together as Oasis returned to dominating music headlines ahead of the group's massive 2025 reunion tour.
Noel has remained one of Britain's most recognizable rock stars since Oasis exploded onto the music scene during the 1990s with albums including (What's the Story) Morning Glory? and Definitely Maybe.
Despite years of public feuding between Noel and younger brother Liam Gallagher, both reunited for the Oasis '25 comeback tour that reignited worldwide interest in the band.