EXCLUSIVE: One of World's Biggest Rockers Trolled for Joining 'Leonardo DiCaprio Club' By Dating Woman More Than Half His Age

Pictures snapped during the pair's date night showed Noel and Nina smiling as they climbed into a waiting car after spending several hours together. Their romance has emerged months after it was revealed Gallagher had split from former girlfriend Sally Mash, who runs a private members' club.

Nina, originally from south-west England, works as a marketing manager for Rhubarb Hospitality, an events company specializing in corporate functions, weddings and luxury events.

A source said: "Noel and Nina were definitely were not acting like two people trying to attract attention, but the chemistry between them was obvious to anyone nearby. They stayed tucked away in their own little world for most of the evening, talking constantly, laughing together and looking completely comfortable with each other. Noel looked genuinely carefree and lighter than he has in a long time, while Nina seemed totally at ease around him and was clearly enjoying every minute of the night.