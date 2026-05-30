Trump 'Enemy' Bill Maher Brutally Mocks Great American Fair — As Prez Takes Over After 'Overpaid' Musical Acts Bail on 'Politicized' Event
May 30 2026, Published 2:37 p.m. ET
Bill Maher took some low blows at President Trump's upcoming Great American Fair, RadarOnline.com can report, which is looking not-so-great after nearly every big-name musical act has pulled out of the event.
But Trump is hoping to have the last laugh, hinting that he could turn the entire day into his personal pep rally.
Maher laid into the president and his crumbling plans to celebrate America's 250th birthday with a series of concerts in Washington D.C..
Almost as soon as announcing the event, artists including Martina McBride, Morris Day and Milli Vanilli all announced they were dropping out, with many saying they were never told the performance was part of a Trump political plan.
The comedian couldn't resist going after the low-hanging fruit on his HBO late-night show, Real Time.
"After they announced this all-star lineup of musical guests, a lot of them said, 'No, what are you talking about? We’re not playing,'" Maher said. "That’s got to hurt a lot – when you can't close the deal with Milli Vanilli."
But Maher wasn't done, slamming that inviting acts like Milli Vanilli and Vanilla Ice "is very admirable about the president; it shows he’s concerned about the unemployed."
Not everyone is abandoning the president, however. Rapper Vanilla Ice has pledged to keep his commitment.
"It’s all about enjoying the great times of 250 years. From George Washington to now. All the presidents and everybody in between, this is a magical event that’s gonna happen." Ice, 58, said in a video he shared to Instagram. "It’s very rare. I’m honored, man. This is gonna be epic. And that’s it. We don’t take anything too seriously, and we’re gonna bring the ‘90s, that’s how it works."
He doubled down on his commitment by adding in the caption: "This is to bring us all together. I’m tired of all the news channels dividing this country. We are all one.
"This is not a political platform. This is celebrating America’s birthday. Nothing too serious just enjoying some fun, dancing and great memories."
The president is apparently working on a backup plan either way, posting on his Truth Social platform that he has found a new act that could blow the others away: himself.
"I understand Artists are getting 'the yips' having to do with their performance on Wednesday, so I am thinking about bringing the Number One Attraction anywhere in the World, the man who gets much larger audiences than Elvis in his prime, and he does so without a guitar, the man who loves our Country more than anyone else, and the man who some say is the Greatest President in History (THE GOAT!), DONALD J. TRUMP, to take the place of these highly paid, Third Rate 'Artists,' and give a major speech, rallying the Country forward like I have done ever since being President!"
Trump continued: "Two years ago, the United States was DEAD. Now we have the 'HOTTEST' Country anywhere in the World.
I don't want so-called 'Artists' that get paid far too much money, who aren’t happy. I only want to be surrounded by Happy People, Smart People, Successful People, and People that know how to WIN.
"So, by copy of this TRUTH, I am ordering my Representatives to look at the feasibility of doing an AMERICA IS BACK Rally on Wednesday, Washington, D.C., same time, same location. Only Great Patriots invited — It will be a Wild and Beautiful Celebration of America."