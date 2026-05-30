Trump 'Enemy' Bill Maher Brutally Mocks Great American Fair — As Prez Takes Over After 'Overpaid' Musical Acts Bail on 'Politicized' Event

Not everyone is abandoning the president, however. Rapper Vanilla Ice has pledged to keep his commitment.

"It’s all about enjoying the great times of 250 years. From George Washington to now. All the presidents and everybody in between, this is a magical event that’s gonna happen." Ice, 58, said in a video he shared to Instagram. "It’s very rare. I’m honored, man. This is gonna be epic. And that’s it. We don’t take anything too seriously, and we’re gonna bring the ‘90s, that’s how it works."

He doubled down on his commitment by adding in the caption: "This is to bring us all together. I’m tired of all the news channels dividing this country. We are all one.

"This is not a political platform. This is celebrating America’s birthday. Nothing too serious just enjoying some fun, dancing and great memories."