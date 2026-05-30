EXCLUSIVE: Martin Scorsese's Family Rage Laid Bare — 'Goodfellas' Director 'Secretly Raging' At His Nepo Baby Daughter's Moans About Trolls

Francesca addressed a barrage of social media criticism in a TikTok video after reposting news of her involvement in the series, which returns following the success of its first season.

But her comments have quickly reignited debate around so-called "nepo babies" in Hollywood – performers whose famous parents are seen as helping launch their careers.

A source close to the Scorsese family told us: "Martin is very old school and doesn't have much patience for all this whining. He believes Francesca has had one of the biggest leg-ups in the business simply because of her surname. In his mind, actors should toughen up, do the work and let the career speak for itself."

Another industry insider added: "Martin adores Francesca, but he comes from a completely different generation of filmmaking. He fought his way through Hollywood and thinks public complaints about trolls can sometimes feed the negativity even more."