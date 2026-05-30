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EXCLUSIVE: Martin Scorsese's Family Rage Laid Bare — 'Goodfellas' Director 'Secretly Raging' At His Nepo Baby Daughter's Moans About Trolls

Photo of Martin and Francesca Scorsese
Source: Mega

Martin Scorsese was said to be frustrated by his daughter’s remarks.

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May 30 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

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Francesca Scorsese has ignited a fresh Hollywood nepotism storm after opening up about brutal online trolling over her new acting role – with insiders telling RadarOnline.com her legendary father Martin Scorsese is privately frustrated by what he sees as his daughter's complaints despite the extraordinary advantages her family name has given her career.

The 26-year-old daughter of the Goodfellas and Taxi Driver director, 83, spoke out after being cast in the second season of Prime Video's Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

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Francesca Scorsese Hits Back At Trolls

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Photo of Francesca Scorsese
Source: Mega

Francesca Scorsese spoke out about intense trolling over her new acting role.

Francesca addressed a barrage of social media criticism in a TikTok video after reposting news of her involvement in the series, which returns following the success of its first season.

But her comments have quickly reignited debate around so-called "nepo babies" in Hollywood – performers whose famous parents are seen as helping launch their careers.

A source close to the Scorsese family told us: "Martin is very old school and doesn't have much patience for all this whining. He believes Francesca has had one of the biggest leg-ups in the business simply because of her surname. In his mind, actors should toughen up, do the work and let the career speak for itself."

Another industry insider added: "Martin adores Francesca, but he comes from a completely different generation of filmmaking. He fought his way through Hollywood and thinks public complaints about trolls can sometimes feed the negativity even more."

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'Nepo Baby' Debate Explodes Again

Photo of Francesca Scorsese
Source: Mega

Insiders claimed Martin Scorsese felt frustrated by his daughter's posts.

Francesca addressed the criticism surrounding her new casting while insisting she remained committed to proving herself professionally.

She said about the trolling she has experienced: "It has (been) some of the worst comments I have ever seen about me" – and added: "I understand. I know I have doors opened for me."

Francesca was responding to social media users branding her a "nepo baby" after her role in the spy thriller series was announced.

The budding actress also defended her work ethic while condemning the level of online hostility directed at her.

She said: "Like, I'm still trying to do the work, I'm still going hard and being passionate and creating and doing the work.

"But I think if you go on people's videos and you seek out negativity, you are a very, very sad person."

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Francesca Speaks Out On Body Shaming

Photo of Francesca Scorsese
Source: Mega

Francesca admitted that her famous surname opened major doors in Hollywood.

Francesca also revealed many comments online target her appearance.

She said: "I get it – I'm not the most beautiful girl in the world. I'm not the skinniest girl in the whole world. I'm chubby, I know it.

"But like, what the f--- does it matter?"

Francesca also warned the culture of relentless online abuse could have devastating consequences for vulnerable people.

She said: "There's so many trolls and so many bots and people that just go on to just try to ruin somebody's day or make somebody feel like s---."

Francesca added: "This is the kind of thing that causes people to lose their lives – like, your words have power behind them."

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Photo of Martin and Francesca Scorsese
Source: Mega

Martin Scorsese celebrated becoming a father later in his personal life.

The actress also revealed she had already abandoned X because of similar experiences and feared TikTok was becoming equally toxic.

She said: "But come on, guys. I just want TikTok to be a better place like I feel like it used to be."

Her comments come amid continuing scrutiny of nepotism across the entertainment industry, with high-profile families including the Scorseses regularly drawn into the debate.

Martin, whose acclaimed body of work also includes Raging Bull, The Irishman and The Wolf of Wall Street, has previously spoken warmly about becoming a father later in life.

Speaking on SiriusXM's This Life of Mine with James Corden in 2024, Scorsese said: "It was extraordinary and by that point, I was 56 and it was a different perspective on life."

He added: "This was like some special blessing of some kind."

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