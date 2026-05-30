Trump–Sponsored Concert Performer Vanilla Ice Defends Freedom 250 Concert As More Acts Abandon 'Great American Fair' Amid Brutal Backlash
May 30 2026, Published 1:09 p.m. ET
Vanilla Ice wants critics to stop, collaborate and listen to the reason why he refuses to pull out of President Trump's upcoming Freedom 250 concert series, RadarOnline.com can report.
Nearly all of the musical performers have pulled out of the event, in what could be a death blow to the president's big plans to celebrate the nation's milestone birthday.
Vanilla Ice Confirms His Participation
The concerts, part of the Great American State Fair, are scheduled to take place on Washington D.C.'s National Mall between June 25 and July 10 as part of America's 250th anniversary celebrations.
However, almost as soon as the first wave of performers was announced, singers and bands including Morris Day, Young MC, Milli Vanilli, Martina McBride, The Commodores, and Bret Michaels all dropped out, with many confessing they did not realize the concerts were politically backed and motivated.
The only remaining artists for now are Flo Rida and Ice, who promised he's not going anywhere.
"It’s all about enjoying the great times of 250 years. From George Washington to now. All the presidents and everybody in between, this is a magical event that’s gonna happen." Ice, 58, said in a video he shared to Instagram. "It’s very rare. I’m honored, man. This is gonna be epic. And that’s it. We don’t take anything too seriously, and we’re gonna bring the ‘90s, that’s how it works."
Just Some 'Fun and Dancing'
He doubled down on his commitment by adding in the caption: "This is to bring us all together. I’m tired of all the news channels dividing this country. We are all one.
"This is not a political platform. This is celebrating America’s birthday. Nothing too serious just enjoying some fun, dancing and great memories."
'Don't Be a Sellout'
But fans in the comments section were cold to the idea of the rapper still performing.
"Being connected to the current administration is simply NOT a good look, no matter how you try to spin it," one person wrote. "If it’s truly about celebrating America, then find a different venue."
Another echoed: "How can you perform for the President? The corruption and laws broken are off the chain man. You’re a smart good dude. Don’t do it."
While one person blasted: "News isn’t dividing us. This orange man is. Don’t be a sellout."
Backlash from Fans and Performers
Freedom 250 has described the Great American State Fair as a nonpartisan celebration of the United States' 250th birthday. However, critics have accused the initiative of becoming closely associated with Trump's political movement, prompting backlash from performers and fans alike as the event approaches.
A source close to the festival told us: "The speed at which artists have distanced themselves from this event has stunned organizers. They thought they were launching a huge patriotic celebration, but instead, they've been left scrambling to explain why so many acts want nothing to do with it.
"For performers, the issue is that the festival has become far too politically divisive. Many artists don't want to be seen as endorsing a movement that splits opinion so dramatically, especially when their fanbases come from all walks of life.
"Every new withdrawal creates more uncertainty for the acts still attached to the lineup. Nobody wants to be the last person standing at a festival that's attracting headlines for all the wrong reasons."