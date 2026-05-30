Trump–Sponsored Concert Performer Vanilla Ice Defends Freedom 250 Concert As More Acts Abandon 'Great American Fair' Amid Brutal Backlash

Freedom 250 has described the Great American State Fair as a nonpartisan celebration of the United States' 250th birthday. However, critics have accused the initiative of becoming closely associated with Trump's political movement, prompting backlash from performers and fans alike as the event approaches.

A source close to the festival told us: "The speed at which artists have distanced themselves from this event has stunned organizers. They thought they were launching a huge patriotic celebration, but instead, they've been left scrambling to explain why so many acts want nothing to do with it.

"For performers, the issue is that the festival has become far too politically divisive. Many artists don't want to be seen as endorsing a movement that splits opinion so dramatically, especially when their fanbases come from all walks of life.

"Every new withdrawal creates more uncertainty for the acts still attached to the lineup. Nobody wants to be the last person standing at a festival that's attracting headlines for all the wrong reasons."