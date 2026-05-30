EXCLUSIVE: Why Euphoria's A-List Cast Are 'Breathing Massive Sigh of Relief' Show 'Will Be Killed Off After Third Series'

The hit HBO series, created by Sam Levinson, has become one of television's most talked-about dramas since debuting in 2019, launching the careers of stars including Zendaya , 29, Sydney Sweeney , 28, and Jacob Elordi , 28.

Euphoria's A-list cast members are said to be breathing a "massive sigh of relief" as growing speculation mounts HBO's controversial drama could end after its controversy-dogged third season following years of backlash over the show's graphic nudity, violence and increasingly extreme storylines, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But insiders told us the trio of leading cast members are now ready to distance themselves from the show after years of controversy surrounding its explicit content and production chaos.

The latest uproar followed its latest episode, which featured the brutal death of Elordi's character Nate Jacobs after he was buried alive in a coffin and fatally bitten by a snake during a botched debt repayment scheme.

One production source said: "A lot of the cast – and especially Zendaya, Sydney and Jacob – feel Euphoria has run its course, and there is huge doubt it will ever return again after this series. It helped make them stars, but they've outgrown it and want to move on from the constant controversies over gratuitous nudity, violence and shock-value storytelling."

The insider added: "People like Sydney, Zendaya and Jacob are now huge Hollywood names. Privately, there's a feeling they would never return after season three because they see the show as something tied to the beginning of their careers rather than where they are now professionally."