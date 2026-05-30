EXCLUSIVE: Why Euphoria's A-List Cast Are 'Breathing Massive Sigh of Relief' Show 'Will Be Killed Off After Third Series'
May 30 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Euphoria's A-list cast members are said to be breathing a "massive sigh of relief" as growing speculation mounts HBO's controversial drama could end after its controversy-dogged third season following years of backlash over the show's graphic nudity, violence and increasingly extreme storylines, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The hit HBO series, created by Sam Levinson, has become one of television's most talked-about dramas since debuting in 2019, launching the careers of stars including Zendaya, 29, Sydney Sweeney, 28, and Jacob Elordi, 28.
'Euphoria' Stars Ready To Move On
But insiders told us the trio of leading cast members are now ready to distance themselves from the show after years of controversy surrounding its explicit content and production chaos.
The latest uproar followed its latest episode, which featured the brutal death of Elordi's character Nate Jacobs after he was buried alive in a coffin and fatally bitten by a snake during a botched debt repayment scheme.
One production source said: "A lot of the cast – and especially Zendaya, Sydney and Jacob – feel Euphoria has run its course, and there is huge doubt it will ever return again after this series. It helped make them stars, but they've outgrown it and want to move on from the constant controversies over gratuitous nudity, violence and shock-value storytelling."
The insider added: "People like Sydney, Zendaya and Jacob are now huge Hollywood names. Privately, there's a feeling they would never return after season three because they see the show as something tied to the beginning of their careers rather than where they are now professionally."
Nate's Death Sparks Backlash
Elordi spoke about Nate's gruesome exit during an HBO post-show recap following the episode.
He said: "Nate was someone who has made so many mistakes and made so many dark choices. It's cool to see it all come to what it's come to."
In the episode, Nate is placed inside a coffin by gangster Naz, played by Jack Topalian, while his wife Cassie, played by Sweeney, attempts to raise money via OnlyFans to repay a debt.
The plan collapses after Cassie battles to get her X-rated account back online after deleting it, with Nate bitten by a rattlesnake that slithers into his underground coffin pit through a pipe.
Reflecting on filming his claustrophobic death sequence, Elordi said: "It was really nice, actually – it was quite peaceful in there."
He added: "My shoulders were touching the side and they couldn't move my arms, then they would drill the lid on it and it would get dark."
Cast Tired Of Controversy
Another source close to the production said many cast members had become increasingly uncomfortable with the intense scrutiny and controversy surrounding the series.
They added: "The nudity debates, the violence, the dark themes – it's been relentless for years. Some of the actors feel trapped by the image of the show and want to be taken seriously beyond Euphoria."
Elordi also revealed creator Sam Levinson wanted realism during the snake sequence, which involved live animals on set.
He said: "Snakes were rattling, which was really alarming when you are locked in a box." Despite the tension, Elordi described one of the snakes as "super cute" and "really cuddly."
He added: "He was a sleepy snake. I had to kind of nudge him to get him to come up."
The actor said production staff focused heavily on safety during filming, including maintaining oxygen flow while he spent limited time inside the coffin.
Elordi Reflects On The Role
Elordi's departure marks the end of one of Euphoria's most controversial characters after 23 episodes charting Nate's evolution from an abusive teenager into a troubled adult facing mounting consequences.
He said: "This show is a massive part of – not just my career – but my life." Elordi added: "It's been amazing and I'm so proud of being a part of this."
Speaking previously, Elordi reflected on playing Nate, saying: "I act to understand a different experience, to express an experience that's different to my own.
"Playing (Nate) taught me a lot about empathy and patience, which is strange with a character like that."