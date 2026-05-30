EXCLUSIVE: Julie Andrews Death Fears Erupt As 90-Year-Old Movie Icon is Brutally Trolled Over Rare Video Appearance to Support Parkinson's Disease Cause

As RadarOnline.com reported, the Oscar-winning star of Mary Poppins and The Sound of Music – who reached 90 in October – appeared in a recorded message for the World Parkinson's Congress, which was shared online by the World Parkinson Coalition.

Julie Andrews has sparked fresh concern among fans after appearing in a rare public video supporting Parkinson's disease research, with cruel online trolls mocking the Hollywood icon's appearance and fueling baseless fears over her health.

Andrews addressed attendees and spoke emotionally about the devastating impact of the neurological condition.

But shortly after the video was released, social media users began posting vicious comments about the actress' appearance, with some claiming she looked as though she had "waxen, corpse's stretched skin," and others suggesting she was "only being held together by makeup."

Several trolls also mocked what they alleged was a dramatic facelift, cruelly joking Andrews' her eyebrows appeared to have been "lifted off her head" and saying she looked as if she was "on the verge of death."

Andrews said in the clip: "Good evening, everyone, I'm Julie Andrews and I'm pleased to welcome you to the seventh World Parkinson's Congress.

"Your participation is invaluable as we seek to find a cure to this terrible disease. I know well how devastating it can be.

"May we all become a beacon of light to stop it in its tracks. Count me in as a red thread. Thank you."