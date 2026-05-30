EXCLUSIVE: Julie Andrews Death Fears Erupt As 90-Year-Old Movie Icon is Brutally Trolled Over Rare Video Appearance to Support Parkinson's Disease Cause
May 30 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET
Julie Andrews has sparked fresh concern among fans after appearing in a rare public video supporting Parkinson's disease research, with cruel online trolls mocking the Hollywood icon's appearance and fueling baseless fears over her health.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Oscar-winning star of Mary Poppins and The Sound of Music – who reached 90 in October – appeared in a recorded message for the World Parkinson's Congress, which was shared online by the World Parkinson Coalition.
Julie Andrews Trolled Over Appearance
Andrews addressed attendees and spoke emotionally about the devastating impact of the neurological condition.
But shortly after the video was released, social media users began posting vicious comments about the actress' appearance, with some claiming she looked as though she had "waxen, corpse's stretched skin," and others suggesting she was "only being held together by makeup."
Several trolls also mocked what they alleged was a dramatic facelift, cruelly joking Andrews' her eyebrows appeared to have been "lifted off her head" and saying she looked as if she was "on the verge of death."
Andrews said in the clip: "Good evening, everyone, I'm Julie Andrews and I'm pleased to welcome you to the seventh World Parkinson's Congress.
"Your participation is invaluable as we seek to find a cure to this terrible disease. I know well how devastating it can be.
"May we all become a beacon of light to stop it in its tracks. Count me in as a red thread. Thank you."
Fans Furious Over Cruel Comments
Friends close to the actress said the reaction online to the clip has left admirers furious, particularly given Andrews' decades-long contribution to film, television and charity work.
One source said: "Julie has given generations joy through her work and people were horrified to see her subjected to such ugly personal attacks over simply appearing on camera at 90 years old."
Another insider said supporters were especially angered by online speculation about cosmetic procedures.
They added: "People have been making horrible comments about her face and skin when the reality is she's a 90-year-old woman who has lived an extraordinary life. The trolling crossed a line very quickly."
Andrews rose to worldwide fame after winning the Academy Award for Mary Poppins in 1965 before cementing her place in movie history opposite Christopher Plummer in The Sound of Music.
Julie Andrews Career Still Inspires
She later found a new generation of fans playing Queen Clarisse Renaldi in The Princess Diaries and its 2004 sequel alongside Anne Hathaway.
More recently, Andrews won an Emmy for her voice-over role as Lady Whistledown in Netflix's hit series Bridgerton.
In 2022, she revealed she had never actually met the cast in person while recording narration for the show.
She told Today host Hoda Kotb: "You know I've never met the company in person.
"Of course, I see them on the show sometimes. But I do all my recording far, far away from them."
Andrews Opens Up About Voice Loss
Andrews has remained active professionally despite the devastating throat surgery in 1997 which permanently damaged her singing voice.
She shares daughter Emma Walton Hamilton with ex-husband Tony Walton and also raised daughters Amy Leigh Edwards and Joanna Lynne Edwards with her late husband Blake Edwards.
She is currently preparing a reissue of the children's book The Great American Mousical, which she co-created with Emma.
Speaking in 2023, Andrews reflected on how writing helped her cope after losing her ability to sing professionally.
She said: "I would go completely mad if I didn't have some lovely thing to work on.
"I think really, since I had a bad surgery on my throat, I've just turned to this with Emma and it's been such a joy.
"It has been very refreshing for me and reviving in a way, because of course, it was a very sad event."