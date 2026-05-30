EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Marooned in Another Sticky Situation as She Brags Each Member of Her Family Love Different Flavors of Her Jam

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex used Instagram to promote products from her As Ever lifestyle brand, revealing the favorite preserves of her husband, Prince Harry , 41, and their children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, four.

Meghan Markle is under fire again over her fractured relationship with father Thomas Markle after the duchess publicly shared which flavors of her As Ever jams are favored by different members of her family – prompting fresh questions about the one relative still estranged from her life.

The 81-year-old had been living quietly in the Philippines following serious health issues before his recovery from a stroke and leg amputation surgery linked to complications from diabetes led him to relocate to the US to have a prosthetic fitted and undergo physiotherapy.

Her post formed part of a marketing push for her expanding business empire, which sells jam, rosé wine, and flower sprinkles, and comes amid continued attention surrounding Meghan's family tensions and her years-long estrangement from her former Hollywood lighting director father.

Meghan wrote online: "Everyone in my family has a different favorite. My husband loves the raspberry, Lil loves the strawberry, and Arch likes both. And I like the marmalade."

One source familiar with the Meghan family tensions told us: "Whenever Meghan shares glimpses of her home life, her marriage, or the close bond she appears to have with Harry and the children, it almost immediately reignites public fascination with the unresolved situation involving her father because that relationship remains one of the saddest and most sensitive elements of her personal story.

"There is still a huge amount of speculation about whether there could ever be any form of reconciliation, particularly now that Thomas is older, in declining health, and dealing with the aftermath of major medical issues, including the amputation of his leg".

The insider continued, "People who follow Meghan closely often see these carefully curated moments about family traditions, celebrations, and domestic happiness and cannot help noticing the absence of her father from that narrative.

"For some observers, it raises emotional questions about whether there is still any path back for him after years of estrangement, interviews, and public fallout. The tragedy, according to those familiar with the situation, is that the longer the silence continues, the harder it becomes for either side to repair the damage, especially with Thomas's health problems making the situation feel increasingly urgent and final."