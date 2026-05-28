'Master of the Grift': Trump Promotes New Merch During Cabinet Meeting — As 'Narcissist' Prez Shocks Critics By Leaving Key Item Off Caps

The caps, going for $55 on the official Trump store, come in several colors, but the president's team got to show off their red hats during the meeting. The cap features an embroidered image of several iconic landmarks, including Mount Rushmore, the Liberty Bell, and the Statue of Liberty. It also has the number 47 on the side.

The cap, which Trump reportedly autographed for his team, also has an image of a bald eagle.

"A bold tribute to 250 years of American pride, this USA 250 Anniversary Hat is made for those who carry the spirit of the red, white, and blue wherever they go," the description of the cap reads on the site. "Whether you're celebrating the milestone or wearing it year-round, it's a bold expression of freedom, unity, and unmistakable American pride."

However, not everyone is on board with the brand new caps, especially Trump's critics.