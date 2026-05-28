'Master of the Grift': Trump Promotes New Merch During Cabinet Meeting — As 'Narcissist' Prez Shocks Critics By Leaving Key Item Off Caps
May 28 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
Despite being in the middle of a war with Iran, Donald Trump appears to still be finding the time to push his new merchandise, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Wednesday, May 28, Trump and his loyal team held a Cabinet meeting at the White House, with each official getting their very own "USA 250 Anniversary" hat displayed in front of them.
Trump Hands Out His New Caps to His Loyal Team
The caps, going for $55 on the official Trump store, come in several colors, but the president's team got to show off their red hats during the meeting. The cap features an embroidered image of several iconic landmarks, including Mount Rushmore, the Liberty Bell, and the Statue of Liberty. It also has the number 47 on the side.
The cap, which Trump reportedly autographed for his team, also has an image of a bald eagle.
"A bold tribute to 250 years of American pride, this USA 250 Anniversary Hat is made for those who carry the spirit of the red, white, and blue wherever they go," the description of the cap reads on the site. "Whether you're celebrating the milestone or wearing it year-round, it's a bold expression of freedom, unity, and unmistakable American pride."
However, not everyone is on board with the brand new caps, especially Trump's critics.
'Master of the Grift'
"Master of the grift," one person quipped, referring to Trump's past ventures, including his very own steak and bible.
Another person noted, "New merch, same grift. Show quality, or it's just noise," as a user asked, "Why is it always about branding and merch? Is this the only thing the toddler in chief can still process in his old, messed-up brain?"
Meanwhile, others were stunned to see that one particular face was missing from the Mount Rushmore image: Trump's face.
"I'm shocked Trump didn't put himself on the new 250th Anniversary Mount Rushmore hat," someone pointed out, while another said, "So he didn't add his face to Mt Rushmore on the hats?"
Millions Made From Trump Store
The 79-year-old, who has been accused of being a "narcissist," and who recently begged for a statue of himself, has apparently used his time as president to launch many of his products.
According to the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, the official Trump Store launched 622 new products in the first fourteen months of Trump's second term.
The store reportedly reeled in nearly $9million in 2024, doubling the amount it brought in the year before.
"This is an unprecedented level of monetization of the presidency, even by the standards of Trump’s own first term," the group wrote.
Don Jr. Merch Next?
The store's success may continue when Trump is out of office, as his eldest son, Don Jr., is believed to be considering running for president next, which could mean plenty more merch to push onto their followers.
"Don Jr. thinks being married makes him look more presidential," a source told Rob Shuter for his Substack, Naughty But Nice. Don Jr. married socialite Bettina Anderson over Memorial weekend, a celebration that the president did not attend.
The insider added, "He understands the Republican base. This wasn’t just personal – politically, he sees it as an asset."
However, the tipster claimed, "People inside the family are asking the same question. If Trump couldn't show up for one of the biggest days of his son's life, how enthusiastic would he really be about backing a presidential campaign?"