The Arnold Classic Amateur has long been one of the most important amateur stages in physique sports. Held in Columbus, Ohio, as part of the broader Arnold Sports Festival, the competition brings together athletes from different divisions, age groups, and competitive backgrounds. For amateur competitors, it is not simply another event on the calendar. It is a stage characterized by international visibility, a demanding judging environment, and the possibility of taking a significant step forward in the bodybuilding and fitness industry.

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The 2025 NPC Worldwide Arnold Amateur Bodybuilding Championships took place on February 27, 2025, under the NPC Worldwide system. The event featured competitors across multiple categories, including bodybuilding, Classic Physique, Men’s Physique, Figure, Wellness, and Bikini. Each division had its own physical standard, but the broader competitive principle remained the same: athletes were judged against others who had months or years of preparation. At this level, the difference between placements often comes down to precision, consistency, presentation, and the ability to bring the right condition to the stage on the right day. In the Bikini divisions, that standard is especially detailed. Competitors are evaluated not only on conditioning but also on symmetry, proportion, balance, presentation, and overall stage impression. The Masters categories add another layer of context because they often reflect years of training, maturity, and long-term discipline. These are athletes who are not only preparing for a single show but also demonstrating how physical development can be sustained and refined over time.

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The Bikini Masters 35+ B class at the 2025 Arnold Classic Amateur was a genuinely competitive lineup: women who showed up ready and made the judges work for every placement. Anna Bril took the top spot, with Aleksandra Khavanaskaia right behind her in second and Paula Ribeiro rounding out the podium in third. Jane Craig came in fourth, Sharilee Hill fifth, Kristina Williams sixth, and Meredith Cooper seventh. What made Bril’s win meaningful wasn’t a lack of competition. It was the opposite. She stepped onto a stage full of athletes who brought their best, and she still managed to set herself apart. In a division where everything comes down to comparison, that kind of victory says something.

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Among the competitors, Anna Bril became one of the notable names of the event. A Bikini athlete competing in the National Physique Committee system in the United States, she earned first place in the Bikini Masters 35+ division. She was named the Overall Champion in her category at the Arnold Classic Amateur 2025. The result marked an important milestone in a competitive path that also includes NPC Battle of the Bodies 2024 and Amateur Olympia 2024. Bril’s rise was not built around a single season or a short-term transformation. Her progress took several years from the beginning of preparation. Still, the move from her first regional win to the Arnold Classic Amateur level happened relatively quickly because of a systematic approach to training, nutrition, recovery, and stage preparation. That experience also informs Bril’s professional work as a specialist in training, nutrition, and body composition. She works with clients who want to improve their physiques without relying on extreme methods that are difficult to sustain outside of competition preparation. Her perspective is shaped by a clear distinction: a stage-ready Bikini physique is created for a limited competitive period, while a sustainable physique must function within everyday life.

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For Bril, long-term physical development depends on a realistic structure. Training should be purposeful and aligned with clearly defined goals, nutrition should remain balanced, and recovery must be treated as an essential part of the process. Her client's work focuses less on temporary peak performance and more on building a strong, functional body that can be maintained through work, family responsibilities, stress, travel, and everyday routines. This is also part of why Bril’s competitive background may add context to her perspective. Her Arnold Classic Amateur 2025 victory may reflect the level of discipline often associated with high-level physique development, while her client work highlights the need to adapt those principles to individual lifestyles and goals. In a fitness culture that often celebrates extremes, her perspective emphasizes continuity, consistency, and results that can last beyond a single show or transformation period. Anna Bril continues to develop her career as an NPC athlete in the United States while promoting a structured approach to physique development based on training, nutrition, recovery, and lifestyle. Her results at major stages have earned her recognition in the sport. Still, they have also reinforced a broader message: the strongest body is not necessarily the one that reaches its most extreme condition for a short period. It is often the approach that people are more likely to maintain, support, and build on over time.

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As she continues her competitive path, Bril’s work reflects a more mature understanding of what fitness can mean beyond the stage. Her career shows that high standards and sustainability need not be mutually exclusive. A strong body can be built with discipline, but it must also be built with intelligence. It must be able to perform, recover, adapt, and remain part of real life. Ultimately, this may be the kind of physique approach that feels more realistic and sustainable for many people.

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