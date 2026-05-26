Don Jr.'s Presidential Ambitions Revealed: Trump's Eldest Son Eyeing White House Run — But Support From His Dad on a Potential Campaign Remains Up in the Air
May 26 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Now that Donald Trump Jr. is a married man, there may be a bigger life decision in his future, and RadarOnline.com can reveal it is to possibly be the next president.
President Trump's eldest son has teased the possibility of running for Commander-in-Chief after his dad exits the White House at the end of his second term.
Donald Trump Jr.'s Presidential Dreams Revealed
According to Rob Shuter, who wrote about it in his Substack, Naughty But Nice, Don Jr.'s marriage to socialite Bettina Anderson is "part of the strategy" to run for president.
"Don Jr. thinks being married makes him look more presidential," one source noted. "He understands the Republican base. This wasn’t just personal – politically, he sees it as an asset."
However, there's still one major red flag: his controversial father was not at his wedding over Memorial Weekend, explaining that he felt "it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C."
The insider explained, "People inside the family are asking the same question. If Trump couldn't show up for one of the biggest days of his son's life, how enthusiastic would he really be about backing a presidential campaign?"
The Future of MAGA Up in the Air
The future of MAGA after the president's term is up is still up in the air, with many questioning whether Vice President JD Vance or Secretary of State Marco Rubio can continue pushing the brand forward.
"Nobody is waiting their turn anymore,” one GOP source claimed. "Vance has the ideological MAGA base, Rubio has establishment donors, and Don Jr. has the Trump name. It's becoming a real fight."
While Don Jr. has not officially thrown his hat into the ring to run for president, that does not mean he will fade away as soon as the Trump family exits the White House.
One source claimed Don Jr. is "moving like someone who fully expects to run one day. The only question is whether his father ultimately sees him as an heir or competition."
Donald Trump Jr. V. JD Vance
In May 2025, while on the Qatar Economic Forum panel, Don Jr. was asked if he would ever "pick up the reins" when his father is said and done.
"I don't know," the 48-year-old said at the time. "Maybe one day, you know, that calling is there." Despite Don Jr.'s apparent hesitancy, it appears he would have strong support.
Polling data taken from a McLaughlin & Associates opinion poll released late 2025 reportedly revealed Vance's chances of being tapped as the 2028 GOP nominee dropped 20 points, while Don Jr.'s numbers continue to climb.
Meanwhile, it also appears the president can't stomach a future without him at the helm, and his potential successor, Vance, is aware.
The 79-year-old sat down with Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell to discuss who will be next in line to fill his shoes.
"Whoever gets this [job] is going to be very important," Trump said after Shontell pointed out to readers that Vance had "quietly slipped into the back of the room," within earshot of his boss' response.
The president added, "And if you get the wrong person: disaster."
But while the president has even teased a potential third term – despite the Constitution not allowing it – critics have suggested the 25th Amendment be invoked, especially following his daily fumbles and stumbles.
The 25th Amendment states that the president can be removed from his position if he dies or is unable to fulfill his duties. In that case, Vance would be next up to take over.