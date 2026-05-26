Don Jr.'s Presidential Ambitions Revealed: Trump's Eldest Son Eyeing White House Run — But Support From His Dad on a Potential Campaign Remains Up in the Air

According to Rob Shuter, who wrote about it in his Substack, Naughty But Nice, Don Jr.'s marriage to socialite Bettina Anderson is "part of the strategy" to run for president.

"Don Jr. thinks being married makes him look more presidential," one source noted. "He understands the Republican base. This wasn’t just personal – politically, he sees it as an asset."

However, there's still one major red flag: his controversial father was not at his wedding over Memorial Weekend, explaining that he felt "it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C."

The insider explained, "People inside the family are asking the same question. If Trump couldn't show up for one of the biggest days of his son's life, how enthusiastic would he really be about backing a presidential campaign?"