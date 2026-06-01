EXCLUSIVE: Why Princess Anne, 75, is the One Royal 'Relentlessly' Carrying on Queen Elizabeth's Stiff-Upper-Lip Legacy

As the younger sister of King Charles III, 77, Anne has become known for her practical, no-nonsense style and relentless schedule.

Her approach to royal life has long mirrored that of her late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died in 2022 aged 96 after a record-breaking 70-year reign. Behind the scenes, Anne has revealed there is one simple rule she expects anyone accompanying her on official duties to follow – maintaining a positive and engaged attitude regardless of personal circumstances.

A royal source told us: "Anne believes public service comes before personal discomfort. It is a philosophy she inherited directly from the late Queen and one she has never wavered from."

Another insider familiar with royal engagements said: "She views every event as important to the people who have come out to meet her. Whether it's a major state occasion or a small community visit, she expects the same professionalism from herself and those around her.

"This is why she is becoming famous for being the one royal relentlessly carrying on Elizabeth's famous stiff-upper-lip philosophy of 'never complain, never explain.'"