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EXCLUSIVE: Why Princess Anne, 75, is the One Royal 'Relentlessly' Carrying on Queen Elizabeth's Stiff-Upper-Lip Legacy

Photo of Princess Anne
Source: Mega

Princess Anne is said to mean business.

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June 1 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

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Princess Anne has spent decades earning a reputation as the monarchy's most tireless worker, and those closest to the royal family told RadarOnline.com her unwavering commitment to duty has made her the clearest heir to Queen Elizabeth II's famed stiff-upper-lip approach to public service.

The Princess Royal, 75, regularly ranks among the busiest members of the royal family, carrying out hundreds of engagements each year on behalf of the Crown.

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Princess Anne Enforces Stiff Upper Lip Royal Style

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Photo of Princess Anne
Source: Mega

Princess Anne has a reputation as the monarchy's most tireless worker.

As the younger sister of King Charles III, 77, Anne has become known for her practical, no-nonsense style and relentless schedule.

Her approach to royal life has long mirrored that of her late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died in 2022 aged 96 after a record-breaking 70-year reign. Behind the scenes, Anne has revealed there is one simple rule she expects anyone accompanying her on official duties to follow – maintaining a positive and engaged attitude regardless of personal circumstances.

A royal source told us: "Anne believes public service comes before personal discomfort. It is a philosophy she inherited directly from the late Queen and one she has never wavered from."

Another insider familiar with royal engagements said: "She views every event as important to the people who have come out to meet her. Whether it's a major state occasion or a small community visit, she expects the same professionalism from herself and those around her.

"This is why she is becoming famous for being the one royal relentlessly carrying on Elizabeth's famous stiff-upper-lip philosophy of 'never complain, never explain.'"

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Princess Bans Glum Crew From Royal Tours

Photo of Princess Anne
Source: Mega

The Princess, 75, carries out hundreds of official duties every year.

Anne discussed the issue candidly in the 1981 documentary Princess Anne: Her Working Life, explaining why she places such importance on the demeanor of those who accompany her during public appearances.

She said: "On official engagements, what you require is a companion. It's no good to me if then, you know, you get somebody turning up in the morning looking like death and furious.

"And you know, ratty about life and non-communicative, and when they go out on a trip, they're standing in a corner looking glum and bored. I mean that's no help at all to anyone, least of all to the people at the other end, never mind to me."

The princess went on to explain that projecting enthusiasm does not always come naturally, but remains an essential part of the role.

She said those undertaking royal duties must be "nice and bright and cheerful, (even if you may not necessarily) feel like it".

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Low Profile Princess Avoids Royal Spotlight

Photo of Princess Anne
Source: Mega

In a 1981 documentary, Princess Anne shared her dislike for glum or furious companions.

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The remarks have become increasingly associated with Anne's public image in recent years as she continues to undertake a demanding workload despite advancing age and a period of significant change for the monarchy following the death of Queen Elizabeth and the accession of King Charles.

Observers often point to Anne's consistency as one of her defining characteristics.

Unlike some members of the royal family, she has rarely sought the spotlight, instead focusing on engagements involving charities, military organizations, community groups, and patronages across the United Kingdom and overseas.

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Photo of Princess Anne
Source: Mega

She firmly believes public service must always come before personal comfort.

Also central to Anne's work has been the support of her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, 71.

The former vice-admiral has become a familiar presence at Anne's side during everything from local visits to major ceremonial occasions, including Trooping the Colour and Royal Ascot.

His commitment was formally acknowledged during celebrations for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in 2022, when Buckingham Palace confirmed he would appear on the balcony of the iconic royal residence despite the space traditionally being reserved for working royals.

The Palace said: "The Queen is happy (for Timothy Laurence) to attend as a frequent attendee and support for the Princess Royal on official engagements."

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