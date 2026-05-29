New Nancy Guthrie Theory on 'Dangerous Person Orbiting Family' Emerges After Savannah 'Drops $500K For Private Investigators'
May 29 2026, Published 7:54 p.m. ET
Even over 100 days after Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her Tucson, A.Z. home, her family, including Today show host Savannah Guthrie, has not given up hope – even though the danger could be closer to home than they thought.
In order to keep the search alive, her family reportedly spent $500,000 on private investigators – in addition to the Guthrie family's $1million reward to the public for any information that leads to Nancy's return, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Savannah Shells Out Six Figures in Search
An insider told The U.S. Sun: "[Savannah] became increasingly disappointed with how communication from authorities changed over time. What once felt urgent started to feel far more routine. When Savannah learned there would no longer be direct contact with the sheriff, she took that very personally. She felt the family was being pushed further away from the center of the investigation.”
Further, Savannah, 54, reportedly vowed to keep her own independent investigation going "for as long as necessary."
The source added: "She feels that depending only on the official investigation is not enough anymore – that’s why she's investing so heavily in private investigators and outside specialists."
Abductors May Not Be Interested in the Money
Financial incentives don't appear to be reeling in any prospective leads. Due to the abductor's apparent disinterest in rewards, one expert wagered money might not be their primary motivator.
Former police officer Charles Brewer released a video on May 25 called Nancy Guthrie Case: We May Have Been Looking At The Wrong Person.
He suggested that the previous ransom communication was not "meaningful" as it wasn't fruitful.
Brewer said, "If somebody kidnaps for money, money usually becomes the priority. But here, the behavior feels chaotic, disconnected, even emotionally driven, or possibly connected to something far more personal than the public originally believed."
Instead, Brewer believed the abductor might be someone closer to home with ties to Nancy.
He said: "Not necessarily family directly, but maybe somebody connected to them—like a friend, an associate, maybe a business relationship, or what about a debt? A dangerous person orbiting somewhere close to this family that nobody fully recognized at the time, because after more than 100 days, something still feels off. Something still feels untouched."
The case received over 50,000 calls to the tip, and authorities claimed they are still hard at work.
Nancy Remains Missing Over 100 Days Later
Nancy, 84, was reported missing on Feb. 1, 2026, after she failed to arrive at a friend's home. Her daughter, Annie Guthrie, visited her home before calling police. A search and rescue team was deployed, partnering with the nearby border patrol, but she was not found.
In fact, police were immediately concerned with the condition of the scene, suspecting something more sinister was afoot. They brought on homicide investigators to the case. Their concerns were seemingly confirmed after ransom notes filtered into the media, demanding cryptocurrency in exchange for her safe return.
While the family originally agreed to pay the ransom, notably no money was moved into the crypto wallet.
Instead, various offers and pleas were made to the general public. In addition to the $1million reward from the family, a $100,000 reward was offered by the FBI.
Smaller organizations like the Pima County 88-Crime offered their own money.