New Nancy Guthrie Theory on 'Dangerous Person Orbiting Family' Emerges After Savannah 'Drops $500K For Private Investigators'

An insider told The U.S. Sun: "[Savannah] became increasingly disappointed with how communication from authorities changed over time. What once felt urgent started to feel far more routine. When Savannah learned there would no longer be direct contact with the sheriff, she took that very personally. She felt the family was being pushed further away from the center of the investigation.”

Further, Savannah, 54, reportedly vowed to keep her own independent investigation going "for as long as necessary."

The source added: "She feels that depending only on the official investigation is not enough anymore – that’s why she's investing so heavily in private investigators and outside specialists."