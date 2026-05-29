EXCLUSIVE: It Didn't End With a Settlement! Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Heading Back to Court as Their Bitter Legal War Rages On

According to a new order filed on May 28, which was exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com, Judge Lewis Liman scheduled a June 1 hearing to address unresolved issues tied to Lively’s effort to recover attorneys’ fees, costs and damages from Baldoni’s production company, Wayfarer Studios.

The judge ordered both sides to submit letter briefs by May 31 before appearing in court the following afternoon.

The accelerated timeline suggests the court intends to resolve the dispute quickly, giving the parties just days to submit a briefing before returning to court for oral argument.

As Radar previously reported, Lively filed a motion seeking fees, costs and damages after arguing she qualified as a prevailing defendant under California Civil Code Section 47.1 following major developments in the long-running litigation.