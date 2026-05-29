EXCLUSIVE: It Didn't End With a Settlement! Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Heading Back to Court as Their Bitter Legal War Rages On
May 29 2026, Published 7:32 p.m. ET
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal war is proving harder to kill than anyone expected, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Weeks after the former It Ends With Us co-stars reached a settlement in their bitter court battle, a federal judge has ordered both sides back into court for a fresh showdown over money, fees and potential damages.
'It Ends With Us' Legal Saga Continues
According to a new order filed on May 28, which was exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com, Judge Lewis Liman scheduled a June 1 hearing to address unresolved issues tied to Lively’s effort to recover attorneys’ fees, costs and damages from Baldoni’s production company, Wayfarer Studios.
The judge ordered both sides to submit letter briefs by May 31 before appearing in court the following afternoon.
The accelerated timeline suggests the court intends to resolve the dispute quickly, giving the parties just days to submit a briefing before returning to court for oral argument.
As Radar previously reported, Lively filed a motion seeking fees, costs and damages after arguing she qualified as a prevailing defendant under California Civil Code Section 47.1 following major developments in the long-running litigation.
Judge Raises New Legal Questions
In the newly filed order, Judge Liman directed the parties to address several legal questions before he decides whether Lively is entitled to recover money from Wayfarer.
Among the issues raised by the court are which side bears the burden of proof and whether different standards apply when attorneys’ fees, treble damages and punitive damages are being sought.
The latest development is the newest chapter in one of Hollywood’s most closely watched legal feuds.
RadarOnline.com has extensively covered the years-long battle between Lively and Baldoni, including the legal fallout surrounding It Ends With Us, the claims and counterclaims exchanged by both sides, and the eventual settlement that appeared to bring the explosive dispute to a close.
Major Court Issues Remains Unresolved
But Judge Liman's latest order makes clear that at least one major issue remains unresolved. The settlement may have ended the main lawsuit, but the fight over money is still very much alive.
The ongoing courtroom battle comes as Lively has also faced scrutiny outside the legal arena.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, concerns have been raised about the impact the controversy could have on some of the actress' business ventures and public image amid continued attention surrounding the feud.
Meanwhile, Baldoni has continued to face fallout from the highly publicized dispute, which generated headlines for months and sparked fierce debate among fans and industry observers.
Headed to Court Monday For Another Clash
Now, despite the settlement, both sides appear headed for yet another courtroom clash.
Under the judge’s order, the parties must submit their briefing by 5 p.m. on May 31 before appearing for oral argument on June 1.
The upcoming hearing could determine whether Lively walks away with additional compensation from Wayfarer or whether the final chapter of the It Ends With Us legal saga remains unwritten.