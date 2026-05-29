Alaskan Bush People's Bear Brown Confesses Troubled Brother Matt Is 'Very Likely' Dead — After Unidentified Body Was Seen 'Floating' Down a River

According to a press release from the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office, a 911 caller reported earlier this week that they saw a man sitting alone in the Okanogan River in Washington, where Matt lives.

“The caller turned away from the man sitting in the river, heard a sound, turned back toward the man in the water and saw the man was facedown in the water drifting away in the current,” the statement read.

Later, police confirmed they had found a gun near that location.

Days prior, Matt had already sparked major concerns after he appeared nude on a livestream on YouTube. It was speculated that he had been under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time.