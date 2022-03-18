'Alaskan Bush People' Star Raiven Adams Breaks Silence After Bear Brown's Domestic Violence Arrest

Brown, 34, (real name: Solomon Isaiah Freedom Brown) was booked in the Okanogan County Jail on March 11 and later released without bail following their marital dispute.

"I do not want people being a bully on my behalf," Adams further explained in her social media post. "This situation can’t be understood from anyone outside our situation. For anyone who genuinely cares how the real people in this situation feel. All I want is the respect and privacy to handle our personal issues as a family alone."

Adams and Brown tied the knot in January 2022 surrounded by friends and family as well as their son, River. On the couple's big day, Adams wore a ring chosen specially by Brown and his late father, Billy, who died in February 2021.