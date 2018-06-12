'Alaskan Bush' Mom Ami Brown Staying Strong Amid Cancer Battle

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Alaskan Bush People matriarch Ami Brown got some good news from UCLA doctors amid her ongoing battle with cancer, RadarOnline.com has exclusive learned.

According to a source, the 54-year-old wife of Billy Brown underwent tests at UCLA hospital in Los Angeles, California, last week and the results were good.

However, it doesn’t mean her fight is over, and she is till braving the battle.

Last week, a source told Radar that “Ami’s battle with cancer is very real.”

“She is still dealing with some residual effects of her diagnosis and treatment, but she is continuing to recover well,” the insider told Radar. “She has the love and support of her entire family, and is determined to beat this.”

The battle will be featured on the upcoming season of the hit Discovery Channel show.

“It’s going to be a huge part of the upcoming season, and there will be interviews with her doctors and other medical professionals who have helped her along the way,” the source added.

Alaskan Bush People is currently filming for the upcoming season in Washington state, far from their native Alaska.

The entire Brown family is returning to the show.

The Cancer Support Toll-Free helpline is for anyone affected by cancer. Call 1-888-793-9355 Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. EST.

