EXCLUSIVE: Explosive Lawsuit Aims to Expose FCC Chair Brendan Carr's Private Texts Over Jimmy Kimmel's Charlie Kirk Monologue Controversy

An explosive new lawsuit has been filed by a government watchdog group seeking to expose Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr's text messages following his public comments about late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by us, Citizens for Constitutional Integrity sued the FCC after alleging the agency failed to produce text messages requested under the Freedom of Information Act, despite seeking records connected to Carr's remarks following ABC’s late-night show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! monologue about the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.